Who is all this Enron performance art for?

I have no idea.

The company that recently resurrected Enron’s fallen brand announced Friday it would host a “town hall” to address residents’ concerns after its CEO was allegedly targeted in a pie attack in New York. Despite the Chronicle’s best efforts, nailing down the details of Enron’s supposed town hall proved an elusive task. The company did not respond to multiple requests for more information, and never publicly shared an address or time for the event. All Enron shared in terms of specifics was that it would be hosted “near Enron’s original headquarters.” Efforts to RSVP to the town hall within minutes of the event being announced on social media were met with an automated response claiming it was full. The company initially claimed the town hall was scheduled for Monday, but later shared pictures of a $50,000 check generously made to the “Citizens of Houston” dated Sunday. It’s unclear who the beneficiaries of the check were intended to be, but the Chronicle was unable to verify any Houston resident receiving a payout as of Thursday evening. Enron did not respond to a request for clarification.

See here and here for the background. The story goes on from there, and I commend Chron reporter John Novax IV for his persistence and ability to keep a straight face. But look, phony checks aside, someone is providing the money to pay for this joke. I can’t tell who their audience is, or at least who they might think it is, let alone what they’re actually planning to do with them. I was going to go on a lengthy diatribe about this, but the Chron’s Gwen Howerton beat me to it.

I’ll probably continue to pay attention just because I want to see how this ends. You should feel free to tap out. Oh, and because I can’t help myself, the check in question was for fifty thousand and not fifty million, but if you look at the picture, you can see where that bit of confusion may have arisen. I’ll stop now.

Related Posts: