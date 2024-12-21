Harris County adopts plan for court translators

Good start, now needs follow through.

Harris County’s district and county courts unveiled an updated plan Wednesday for expanding interpreter services for those navigating the court system, but said they will need millions in additional funding to sustain the effort.

The revamped plan calls for increasing the number of available interpreters, training judges and staff around language access and posting the availability of interpreters online and in the courthouse. The plan also calls for additional notice and signs about individuals’ rights to interpreter services.

The announcement comes three months after Harris County Commissioners Court bolstered the courts’ funding by $725,000 to help increase the number of publicly-funded courtroom interpreters in district and county civil courts.

The county long has provided free interpreters to people navigating the criminal courthouse, but does not always offer the same to those involved in civil cases.

Some lawyers say the denial of publicly-funded interpreters in local civil courts has become so routine they rarely bother to submit requests.

The cost of interpreters can run to hundreds of dollars per hearing, which advocates say can create an unnecessary barrier for lower-income non-English-speaking residents trying to understand and participate in their own court proceedings.

Even with the additional funding from the county, District Judge Latosha Lewis Payne, who also serves as the local administrative judge for Harris County’s state district courts, said there is no way the courts can “adequately and timely” provide interpreters with current staffing levels.

“We will definitely need funding in order to make sure that this plan is successful,” she said.