The YouTube judge

Very interesting.

Defendants accused of low-level crimes could soon be handed cautionary fliers warning what they say and do in Harris County Judge David Fleischer’s courtroom may live on social media.

This is because Fleischer, a two-term Democrat jurist, shares his misdemeanor proceedings live on YouTube every time he takes the bench, typically garnering an average 1,700 viewers daily. He said he began streaming during the pandemic to ensure access to the courts when Houstonians were encouraged to stay home.

The videos often highlight Fleischer’s penchant for over-the-top banter in his County Criminal Court at Law No. 5, sometimes calling out defendants for inappropriate attire or criticizing them for failing to adhere to his orders. In some clips, he emphasizes finding no probable cause on cases lacking legal basis for an arrest. Just this year, he made that finding on at least 75 cases, according to county records.

In one recent instance, Fleischer threatened to “spank” a first-time defendant with jail time for wearing shorts in the courtroom.

“If you come in here and try to play this game again I will put you over my knee like a little child and I’m going to spank you,” the judge said. “But I will do it with a ton of jail time.”

To Fleischer’s surprise and to the dismay of some defense lawyers, his account became a hit, gaining nearly 22,000 subscribers but also inspiring viral clips from others taking his footage for their own use. He considers the attention positive, however, and the reason why he’s still doing it four years later.

[…]

Despite his good intentions, some have said Fleischer’s videos — and his behavior — can be damaging for people in the criminal justice system.

Mark Bennett, another attorney, takes issue with Fleischer’s on-camera conduct, not his use of a live stream.

“I think if it were simply a recording of a judge acting like a judge in court, that it probably wouldn’t be a problem,” he said. “But he’s playing to the cameras and he’s treating people without dignity and respect and it’s a problem.”

But once on YouTube, Fleischer has no control over what happens next. Bennett noted the hundreds of videos that have been created using his courtroom feed to the detriment of defendants. The videos on other accounts use Fleischer’s likeness, often cherry-picking lively moments from court and garnering hundreds of comments.

“If the judge behaved with dignity and respect, there wouldn’t be this stuff for these people to latch onto and show,” he said. “There wouldn’t be all these opportunities for people to republish videos and make money off of it.”

Fleischer doesn’t make money off the videos, he said, but he understands the criticism. He defended the video feed of court goings-on as a way to improve transparency and steer others from hurting themselves or others.

“They see the consequences of behavior and that’s the goal,” he said. “Everybody sees and understands there are consequences for criminality.”

Concerns about Flesicher’s videos pushed the Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association earlier this month to sign off on printing cards for attorneys to warn their clients about the live stream.