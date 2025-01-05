Weekend link dump for January 5

“Election Day Went (Relatively) Smoothly Because States Prepped For Violence Like 2020″.

“I mean, no, I don’t know what to do about 20 million aggrieved and anti-social young men. But what to do about just one such young man? I’d cast him in a community-theater production of Oklahoma.”

“Faith organizations have a complex relationship to disaster relief”.

“It’s one of the reasons former campers are saddened by the news that One Heartland in Willow River, Minn., about 40 minutes southwest of Duluth, is for sale. The 80-acre site is home to a camp that has served kids living with or affected by HIV/AIDS for more than 30 years. But the number of babies contracting the virus through their mothers has declined to the point where such a camp no longer needs to exist.”

“Costco is battling an anti-DEI wave with a stern rebuke to activist shareholders looking to end the warehouse retailer’s diversity ambitions.”

RIP, Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the US, world class human being.

RIP, Linda Lavin, Tony-winning actor with a long career on Broadway and TV, where she was best known as the titular character in Alice.

Here are your 2024 Golden Duke Award winners.

“This idea would solve one thorny question: Why does the Moon orbit Earth closer to the plane of Earth’s orbit around the Sun, and not over our equator?”

How to update your DNS settings to improve home Internet security.

RIP, Lenny Randle, former MLB player for multiple teams who is probably best known for trying to blow a ground ball on the third base line foul; the umpires awarded the batter first base.

“The rift reveals the larger paradox beating at the heart of MAGA: They venerate masculinity, but cannot tell you what it is. Look closely at their manhood discourse and the contradictions are immediately apparent.”

“Let us begin by making one thing clear: Our players are the lifeblood of our leagues. We celebrate their ever-increasing skill, which thrills us and our fans on a game-to-game basis. However, we believe that in some respects, our talented athletes’ exploits have fundamentally distorted the ways our sports have historically been played.”

“As of today, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina join the list of 17 states that can’t access some of the most popular porn sites on the internet, because of regressive laws that claim to protect children but restrict adults’ use of the internet, instead.” The lawsuit over Texas’ law that resulted in this block will be heard this month.

RIP, Aaron Brown, journalist and anchorman whose first day on the air for CNN was 9/11.

“Alcoholic drinks should carry a warning about cancer risks on their label, the U.S. Surgeon General said on Friday in a move that could signal a shift towards more aggressive tobacco-style regulation for the sector.”

Lock him up.

RIP, Jocelyn Wildenstein, Swiss socialite known for her extensive plastic surgery.

RIP, Marilyn Oshman, leading art advocate who helped to found the Orange Show Foundation and Art Car Parade.

