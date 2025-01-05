A brief look ahead to when the HISD Board will contain elected members again

This Q&A with elected HISD Trustee Plácido Gómez has some good insights, but I want to note these questions towards the end.

Fast-forwarding, if you, in an imaginary world, became a voting member of the board tomorrow, how would you describe your approach to working with the appointed board members?

We’ve got to get out in the community more. I can actually make this even easier, like right now, at this moment, as somebody who’s not on the appointed board. Myself and other elected board members need to get out in the community with the appointed board to repair trust between HISD and the community. So that means going out, meeting people where they are, not making people go all the way to (central office), which is about 45 minutes to an hour drive from some parts of my district in traffic, which is where the school board meetings are, in order to be heard. So that is the first thing I would do before addressing anything policy-related, is going out to folks and giving an honest attempt to to listen. I thought it … showed an impressive amount of self-awareness, it was actually your story, where they rated themselves 1 out of 10 in community engagement. Self-awareness is a good place to start going forward, but self-awareness doesn’t actually mean anything unless we have some action that follows from that. So that would be the first thing I do is get out in the community with the appointed board to ask questions and hear what people have to say.

From a policy approach, what are some of the key components of the intervention that you would seek to maintain versus change?

I would seek to maintain the science of reading. That’s arguably the most important change that’s been made. I would seek to maintain the rise in teacher pay and find a way to incentivize the best teachers to teach in schools that are struggling the most. The second part of the question was about things I would do away with. … It seems to be a mindset amongst the administration that when the community disagrees, the community must be putting adult interest over students, which is just not the case. And so changing that mindset first, before going into any policy things. And then going into the policy things, I mentioned the philosophy course. … The one-size-fits-all-ness of the program I don’t like. I’m all for student discipline, but there are places where it goes too far, like students taking massive traffic cones in order to go to the bathroom. That is something I definitely would want to do away with. The midyear firing of principals. I would want a clear policy that outlines what would cause a principal to be fired midyear. Then finally, something absolutely has been done about teacher turnover. I know from my experience as a teacher, my first year teaching I was not very good, which is something I have in common with just about every first-year teacher who’s ever lived. So with an extremely high rate of teacher turnover, the people who replace these folks, … every teacher has to be a first-year teacher at some point by definition. But having disproportional amounts of first-year folks cannot be good for student outcomes.

One last question here, and I’m gonna put you on the spot a little bit. There are a number of members of the community that have said the district should fire Miles, and of course, only the board can do that. So if you were a voting member, where would you stand on that issue?