Who wants to sell Houston’s water to West Texas?

I have questions.

Gov. Greg Abbott is said to be exploring a plan to buy water from Houston and send it to West Texas — a potentially contentious idea that comes as he has teased “totally transformative” measures in the upcoming legislative session aimed at keeping the state from going dry.

Mayor John Whitmire told the Houston Chronicle that the governor called him to discuss the state purchasing “excess” water from the city — an idea Whitmire said he is open to if it means Houston can get much-needed infrastructure funding.

“He called me and said, ‘Would you consider selling your excess water to the state that we then sell to West Texas?’” Whitmire said in an interview. “We get monies for our infrastructure. They get their water. It would be a win-win.”

Conversations between the city and state began sometime in the fall, said Greg Eyerly, director of Houston Water. Houston produces 183 billion gallons annually and supplies it to millions of Southeast Texas residents, as well as infrastructure critical to the state like the ship channel and refineries.

Communities and businesses that operate in the Permian Basin have been clamoring for access to more water as their aquifers run low after decades of largely unrestricted drilling. And data centers for AI and cryptocurrency that are cropping up around the state need vast supplies of water to cool their servers.

But the idea of moving water across the state has long faced pushback from some state lawmakers, including advocates in East Texas who worry about draining the region’s lakes and reservoirs. And according to a recent State Water Plan, the 15-county region that includes Houston could face a water shortage for municipal needs by 2030.

[…]

In September, Abbott told a gathering of local officials in South Texas — a region facing significant water needs — that “substantial conversations” were already underway with lawmakers about bills that would be “totally transformative” for the state’s water supply.

“We’re working on plans to ensure that we will be water plenty way past 2050,” Abbott said, without offering details. “This is going to be a generational-type approach to comprehensive water development across the state.”

A report filed last month by a state Senate committee said the chamber “must act to address water supply shortages soon in order to avert serious consequences.”

Whitmire said the city could build new reservoirs to hold water it sells to the state, and in exchange, the city could receive funding to help shore up its crumbling infrastructure. Houston needs about $15 billion in estimated water fixes alone, Eyerly said – some of which the city is obligated under an agreement with the federal government to complete. Houston has lost 36 billion gallons of water due to leaky pipes in the past two years – enough to supply the 900,000-person city of Fort Worth with water for a year.

Local leaders have long cited a need for repairs to the Houston water system, namely pipes and the rebuilding of an entirely new East Water Purification Plant, which supplies 65% to 70% of city residents with water.

Local officials could try to use the water infrastructure demands as a bargaining chip with Abbott.

Josh Sanders, Whitmire’s head of intergovernmental affairs, said the administration is still determining what the city needs for its water infrastructure. Projects like pipe replacement, new pump stations that treat water for the ship channel and for chemical plants on the southeast side, and emergency water for the Texas Medical Center could all be on the table.