Dispatches from Dallas, January 3 edition

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have a short week for several reasons: first, we're still recovering from the short week last week at New Year's; second, we have a snowpocalypse going on in the Metroplex (no worries, sports fans, the Cotton Bowl is still on as of this writing)

What we have for you right now is: the big stories of 2025; the fight for Speaker of the Texas House in North Texas; bills for the upcoming legislative session; one more departure from the Dallas city administration; Jay Hartzell is leaving UT-Austin for SMU; the Star-Telegram has an editorial about the Mercy Culture trafficking shelter fight; the first area jail death for the year; wild hogs in Irving; another local preacher who’s a sex offender, this time convicted for sexual assault of a teenaged girl; museum news in Dallas; and a sad story about a fire at a Dallas bazaar that resulted in the deaths of animals in a pet store.

