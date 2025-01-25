Would you buy electricity from this man?

Man, 2025 is on one.

Enron, or the satire-infused Frankenstein version of the long-deceased company, filed an application with state regulators Tuesday to become Texas’ newest retail electric provider.

It’s yet another eyebrow-raising move by 28-year-old CEO Connor Gaydos, one of the pranksters behind “Birds Aren’t Real,” who recently unveiled the Enron Egg, a product he described as a “micro-nuclear reactor.”

The egg, he said, would be available for consumers at the low price of $10,000 and is capable of powering a home for up to ten years, a feat supposedly made possible through the power of a substance he called “Enronium.” Gaydos has repeatedly said on social media that, despite the public labeling it a parody, the Enron Egg is a real product — a claim that one nuclear expert said was physically impossible.

But Gaydos told the Houston Chronicle in an interview that the public would soon see the genius within the egg.

“Hope you guys like eggs because you’re about to see a lot of it,” he said. “I’m going to go to our factory and give some select guests a tour. I’m going to be doing a lot of interviews. I hope people can take this seriously.”

[…]

Fictitious materials and outlandish claims aside, Tuesday’s filing with the Public Utility Commission of Texas marks a potentially serious departure from what, so far, has been a very silly saga. The filing includes sworn and notarized affidavits from a man named Gregory Forero, who was identified in the documents as the vice president of Enron Texas Energy LLC.

Public records indicated that Enron Texas Energy LLC was formed in December 2024.

Forero, according to a resume included in Enron’s application, has extensive experience in the energy sector, holding previous positions at TXU Energy, Constellation Energy and the Williams Companies. He is currently the founder and CEO of HGP Storage, a company developing utility-scale battery storage farms, a resource that has proliferated on the Texas grid in recent years.

Forero has worked in the energy sector since 1998, comfortably fulfilling the managerial experience requirement necessary to apply for a retail electric provider certification. On its application, Enron cites a Dallas address as its primary business office address, the same address listed on HGP Storage’s website.

An Enron spokesperson confirmed that Forero is now working for the company, and Forero himself told the Houston Business Journal he is now working with Gaydos.