This time the power stayed on

The weather cooperated by not being as bad as it could have been.

Most Houston-area residents woke up to two delights Tuesday morning: an unusually thick blanket of snow, and the power thankfully still on.

It was a sharp contrast to the last time the region saw measurable amounts of snowfall four years ago, when many awoke in frigid homes to outages that lasted days. Hundreds died statewide. So what’s different?

Since the infamous 2021 freeze, and Hurricane Beryl more recently, the Texas power grid operator and Houston’s local electric utilities have embarked upon a number of initiatives to harden grid infrastructure against extreme weather, bolster backup resources and improve their communications to the public.

A critical factor for the lack of mass outages this week, however, is the lack of more extreme winter weather. Though freezing, temperatures this time around were not nearly as cold for nearly as long as in 2021, easing pressure on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the grid operator for most of the state.