Louisiana indicts NY doctor for providing mifepristone

And the stakes get raised again.

A New York doctor was criminally indicted Friday for allegedly prescribing abortion pills to a girl in Louisiana in what appears to be the first time an abortion provider has been prosecuted since Roe v. Wade was overturned nearly three years ago. The case sets up one of the first major legal challenges to the “shield laws” enacted by some Democratic-led states to protect doctors providing abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court ending the constitutional right to an abortion.

Grand jurors in West Baton Rouge parish indicted Margaret Carpenter, 55, with effecting a criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs, court records show. They also indicted Carpenter’s company, Nightingale Medical. She faces one to five years in prison and a $5,000 to $50,000 fine if convicted of violating a 2022 Louisiana law that bans abortion.

Tony Clayton, the district attorney who represents West Baton Rouge parish, said Carpenter prescribed abortion medication to a girl under the age of 18 in April. The girl’s mother, whom The Washington Post is not naming to protect her daughter’s identity, was also charged with carrying out a criminal abortion. Clayton declined to give the girl’s age.

Carpenter did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment from The Post. But the organization that she co-founded, the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, called the indictment “the latest in a series of threats that jeopardizes women’s access to reproductive healthcare throughout this country.”

“Make no mistake, since Roe v Wade was overturned, we’ve witnessed a disturbing pattern of interference with women’s rights,” the coalition said in a statement. “It’s no secret the United States has a history of violence and harassment against abortion providers, and this state-sponsored effort to prosecute a doctor providing safe and effective care should alarm everyone.”

Abortion pills are banned in 18 states, restricted in 10 and legal in 22 states and D.C., according to a database from The Post.

Two abortion medication experts said Carpenter’s case was the first of a doctor being criminally charged with prescribing pills to an out-of-state patient who then went through with their abortion. Greer Donley, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s law school who studies abortion medication and interjurisdictional abortion conflicts, said she wasn’t surprised but “disheartened” by Carpenter’s prosecution.

A second expert went a step further, saying it was the only time since Roe fell that any doctor has been criminally charged.

“This is the first,” said David Cohen, professor at Drexel University’s law school who studies abortion and the legal landscape after the Supreme Court overturned Roe with its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Cohen said he had “informally advised” Carpenter in the past but has had no involvement in any of her legal cases.

[…]

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) said she would protect New York doctors who provide abortion pills across state lines. James called the case against Carpenter a “cowardly attempt out of Louisiana to weaponize the law against out-of-state providers” that was “unjust and un-American.”

“The criminalization of abortion care is a direct and brazen attack on Americans’ bodily autonomy and their right to reproductive freedom,” James said in a statement, adding: “We will not allow bad actors to undermine our providers’ ability to deliver critical care. Medication abortion is safe, effective, and necessary, and New York will ensure that it remains available to all Americans who need it.”

In 2023, New York lawmakers passed a shield law to protect doctors who prescribe abortion pills to patients in other states, especially those with passed laws restricting or banning abortions.

On Friday afternoon, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said Carpenter’s prosecution is exactly the scenario she and other lawmakers feared when passing the law, and that she planned to use it to refuse any requests to extradite Carpenter.

“I will never under any circumstances turn this doctor over to the state of Louisiana,” she said in an Instagram video.

[…]

Cohen said he doesn’t know if Clayton’s decision to go after Carpenter will encourage prosecutors to follow suit given how localized and fractured criminal prosecution is in the United States. Donley said the case probably won’t trigger a wave of others, since patients in antiabortion states who seek out-of-state doctors to help them have little incentive to report what they’ve done to law enforcement.

But, Donley added, indicting Carpenter isn’t just about prosecuting her but also sending a message to other doctors who are doing the same. It’s part of a larger effort to smear abortion, to make legitimate medical care seem wrong and criminal, she said.

It’s also about intimidating doctors, Donley added.

“This is absolutely intended to cause fear, cause confusion, chill care,” she said.