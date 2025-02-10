More on the legal attacks against Dr. Carpenter of New York

Slate legal expert Mary Ziegler weighs in on Louisiana’s attempt to prosecute New York doctor Margaret Carpenter for sending abortion pills to a woman in that state. Dr. Carpenter has also been sued by Ken Paxton for the same thing in Texas.

This particular case will almost certainly turn on whether Louisiana can force Carpenter to enter the state in the first place. It’s not unusual for defendants to fight extradition, as Luigi Mangione initially did before agreeing to be extradited to New York to face charges related to the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. But for the most part, states grant one another’s extradition requests. That’s where the shield law comes in: It provides that New York’s governor can’t comply with extradition requests unless federal law otherwise requires it.

So does federal law require it? The Constitution’s extradition clause does create certain obligations for states, but only for defendants who “flee from Justice.” A fugitive, by this definition, is usually understood to be someone who commits a crime in one state, then leaves to seek sanctuary in another. Had Carpenter operated a mobile abortion clinic and performed procedures in Louisiana before returning to New York, this case would be very different.

But Carpenter never left the state of New York. And that matters under existing federal law. That’s what the Supreme Court concluded in an 1885 case involving a Utah defendant who was alleged to have hoodwinked a Pennsylvania family into paying him for land, a house, and a business that weren’t his to sell. The court held that extradition was obligatory only when a defendant “was within the demanding state at the time he is alleged to have committed the crime charged, and subsequently withdrew.”

That was the same conclusion the court arrived at in 1903, when New York sought to extradite a Tennessee man who wasn’t in New York at the time an alleged financial crime was committed (and when his actions didn’t appear to be a crime under Tennessee law).

Carpenter wasn’t in Louisiana when the abortion alleged in this case took place. So even if Louisiana had jurisdiction over her because she mailed pills into the state, and even if her conduct violated the state’s law, New York may well be able to refuse to extradite her. And if Carpenter doesn’t show up to court, Louisiana can’t constitutionally proceed because defendants have a right to be physically present in the courtroom at the start of a felony case.

It’s not inevitable, though, that things will be this simple for New York or Carpenter. The current Supreme Court majority hasn’t been exactly shy about undoing long-standing precedent, especially when a culture-war issue is central to a case. And even if Carpenter prevails, the arrest warrant will loom over her anytime she leaves the state—not only in Louisiana, but in any other jurisdiction. Though a significant number of states have passed shield laws, they generally don’t create reciprocal obligations toward shield defendants from other states; in other words, New York or California might protect its own residents from extraterritorial lawsuits and prosecutions, but those protections don’t necessarily extend to out-of-state residents, and they certainly don’t help their own residents once they leave the state.

Whatever happens in this case won’t make the outcome of other cross-border cases any clearer. What will happen when individual men sue doctors for sending their partners abortion pills—as anti-abortion leaders have promised we’ll see in the coming months? Or if prosecutors target abortion funds or donors to them, or websites or internet service providers, or any number of others deemed to facilitate abortions?