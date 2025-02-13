Mike Miles gets graded

“Needs improvement”.

State-appointed Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles lost several points in his annual performance evaluation from the board for failing to effectively communicate with community members and for not prioritizing a positive culture, according to recently released district records.

Miles earned 66.7 of the 100 possible points on his evaluation, meaning he received a bonus of $126,730, or 66.7% of the maximum possible bonus of $190,000, according to the evaluation the Board of Managers approved in an 8-1 vote in October meeting.

HISD initially said in October that the results of the evaluation were confidential, but it released the full scores to the Chronicle in response to an open records request.

According to an amendment to Miles’ contract, 60% of his evaluation is based on whether he met four specific student outcome goals and honored the constraints that the board set in November 2023, while the remaining 40% is based on how he scored on an executive leadership and vision rubric.

He earned 35 of 60 available points in the student outcomes section and 31.7 out of 40 points on the executive leadership and vision rubric.

Miles earned a perfect score from board members for demonstrating vision, as well as high marks for making effective decisions and maintaining an effective budget. The board also determined that he had effectively maximized human capital and worked well “as part of a high-performing team.”

However, he lost points for falling short on the district’s goal for third-grade student performance on the reading STAAR during the 2023-24 academic year. Board members also determined he had not been effective at constructing a positive communications strategy or prioritizing a positive culture and people wellness, according to the scores.

[…]

The executive leadership and vision rubric evaluates Miles based on how he has demonstrated vision, made effective decisions, maximized human capital, worked well as part of a high-functioning team, constructed a positive communications strategy, created and maintained an effective budget, and prioritized positive culture and wellness.

Each of the eight metrics is assigned a ranking ranging from “ineffective” to “highly effective” based on a score ranging from zero to five, except for the “demonstrates vision” category, which is assigned a score ranging from zero to 10. The scores are determined for each metric based on how Miles met a series of criteria.

Miles earned a 2.5 out of five for his communication strategy. To earn a higher score, he would need to strengthen outreach to parents, school partners and community members; communicate transparently to strengthen trust and engagement; and internalize the importance of clear communication strategies to support teachers and school leaders.

Miles also earned 2.5 out of five possible points on the “positive culture and wellness” section of the rubric. The maximum score requires Miles to create multiple feedback opportunities for community members, dedicate more resources to a positive culture and expand collaboration with community members.