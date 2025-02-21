Multiple challengers line up for Fort Bend County Judge

We’ll see if they’re competing for an open seat or not.

Another Democrat has entered the race for Fort Bend County Judge in 2026. Eddie Sajjad, an entrepreneur and political consultant, announced his candidacy earlier this month. Former Precinct 3 Constable Nabil Shike and Judge Christian Becerra, who presides over a district court, also are campaigning for the position as Democrats, the political party of incumbent County Judge KP George. George has faced backlash since he was criminally indicted in September on accusations that he worked with former staffer Taral Patel to create fake racist attacks against his own campaign on social media. George has yet to formally announce his re-election campaign. A spokesperson for his office said earlier this month that George would announce his plans for the 2026 election “at the appropriate time.” Sajjad has lived in Fort Bend County, a diverse and fast-growing area southwest of Houston, since 1997. In a news release announcing his campaign, Sajjad outlined 10 initiatives, including measures such as an artificial intelligence training program for residents, a voter education tool and an online platform where residents can track county spending.

I don’t know any of these contenders, I just happened to catch the story headline and thought it was worth noting. I’m a fan of Judge KP George, whose election in 2018 helped flip Fort Bend’s Commissioners Court just as Judge Lina Hidalgo’s election that year helped flip Harris County’s, but I strongly believe it’s time he step aside and let someone else give it a go. He’s absolutely entitled to his presumption of innocence, but politics are what they are, and this is not the profile of a winning candidate.

For what it’s worth, George has $377K in the bank, which is almost an order of magnitude more than what Judge Hidalgo has. That said, he didn’t raise any money over the last six months of 2024 while spending $115K. I’d say the financial signals about his possible candidacy are more mixed than hers are, but as with her if he doesn’t get into high gear on raising money quickly then that’s another reason to hang it up. We’ll see.

