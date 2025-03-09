Weekend link dump for March 9

“Speaker Johnson, do you believe there should be a multi-story golden statue of Donald Trump in Gaza?”

“A Study of Mint Plants. A Device to Stop Bleeding. This Is the Scientific Research Ted Cruz Calls “Woke.””

I assure you, the least Christ-like people in the galaxy don’t care about this.

“There are any number of state laws that recognizing fetal personhood in some capacity. It’s not clear how or even if some of those laws are enforceable. But they’re part of a longer plan to normalize the legal recognition of fetal rights in areas unrelated to abortion or in vitro fertilization. If states recognize fetal rights across a range of contexts, abortion opponents will argue, the federal courts would be remiss not to recognize constitutional fetal rights too.”

“Exclusive: US intel shows Russia and China are attempting to recruit disgruntled federal employees, sources say”.

“Best Pictures have contained war, gore, jokes, songs, fish-men, and birdmen. Comedies have won Best Picture, as have horror movies, fantasy movies, thrillers, science fiction, kitchen-sink realism, gay dramas, and Birdman. But you know what hasn’t ever won Best Picture? A movie about a woman and her sex life.”

“Republicans love smoke-and-mirrors budgeting. They’re laying off thousands of workers chaotically even though salary costs are a tiny fraction of the federal budget. Elon Musk is pretending to save far more money than he really is. Now Senate Republicans are trying to hide the cost of extending the 2017 tax cuts using a new wheeze called the ‘current policy baseline.'”

“Microsoft is closing down Skype, the video-calling service it bought for $8.5 billion in 2011, which had helped spark a transformation in how people communicate online.”

RIP, Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton.

“Rose’s well-earned punishment is the single best deterrent MLB has against future gambling scandals.”

“Few agencies have been spared as Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has ripped through the United States federal government. Even in Antarctica, scientists and workers are feeling the impacts—and are terrified for what’s to come.”

“The business community is having its own leopard-eating-faces moment. The stock market has not been the curb on Trump’s policy agenda that many hoped it would be, and so far they are getting a lot of the bad chaos they feared with little of the good chaos they wanted.” Man, doesn’t your heart just break for them?

“The Los Angeles Times removed its new AI-powered “insights” feature from a column after the tool tried to defend the Ku Klux Klan.”

“A president just disrespected America in the Oval Office. It wasn’t Zelensky”.

I stand with Bone Crawford.

“One of the leases DOGE decided to cancel is the lease for Skeen-Whitlock Building in Carlsbad, New Mexico, a 90,000 square foot facility which manages the nation’s only storage area for DOD-created nuclear waste and the only operating deep geologic nuclear waste storage facility in the world.”

“Sesame Workshop filed a lawsuit on Friday against sellers on e-commerce sites like eBay, Walmart and Amazon in an effort to stop the sale of allegedly counterfeit merchandise — or else pay $150,000 per infringed work.”

“ESPN says that its weekday debate series Around the Horn will televise its final episode on May 23, after 23 years and more than 4,900 episodes.”

Let’s show middle schoolers some respect.

“The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center. We’re just not going to be part of it.”

“Lost in all this handwringing is that Democrats have been doing something and that something is having an impact.”

“Car being pulled from Columbia River might have belonged to Oregon family that vanished in 1958“. I’d never hear of that story before. It’s quite remarkable.

RIP, D’Wayne Wiggins, Grammy-nominated singer and guitarist best known for his work with the soul/R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!

“USADF and its president Ward Brehm has something going for him that some larger agency leaders do not, in that it operates outside the purview of any Trump-appointed cabinet official. By blocking DOGE’s access to their systems, despite threats, and then filing a lawsuit, USADF demonstrates how smaller agencies and officials can stand up against Musk.”

Related Posts: