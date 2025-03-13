Texas blog roundup for the week of March 10

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with Rep. Al Green as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff considers the special election possibilities in CD18 following the tragic and untimely death of Rep. Sylvester Turner.

SocraticGadfly, after perusing last week’s must-read longform by Der Spiegel, took a deep dive on the image of Zelensky as Churchill and related issues.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted about what each of us can do to fight Trump/Musk with a focus on Houston/Harris County.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Dallas Observer highlights some North Texas musicians with disabilities forging a path for themselves.

Evil MoPac explains why taking a stand against private school vouchers matters.

The Current adds up the cost of the NIH cuts to San Antonio.

The Lone Star Project calls out Greg Abbott for his non-response to the measles outbreak.

Sara Cress gives us notice of the forthcoming mandate for the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

