Chron calls for Abbott to get on with it in CD18

I doubt he’ll listen, but it can’t hurt to try.

When the Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee died in July, the 18th Congressional District mourned the loss of a dedicated and longtime public servant. Fortunately, there was already a well-publicized election on the calendar, and the race to replace her found a handy special election date.

Last November, district voters chose both her replacement and their next representative at the polls. Jackson Lee’s daughter, Erica Lee Carter, would fill the remainder of her term in a lame-duck session and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner would take over the following term.

After Turner’s sudden death last week, the district once again has an empty seat, and voters are once again without representation. But the stakes are a bit different this time around.

The U.S. Constitution gives Gov. Greg Abbott the duty to call a special election, but it doesn’t say how quickly he has to do it — and now, he has a political incentive to drag his feet. The seat is in a solidly Democratic district, and Abbott, of course, is a Republican. Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the U.S. House, so every vote is important. By keeping vacant a seat that’s almost certain to go to Democrats, Abbott improves his party’s chances of passing legislation.

Shortly after Turner’s death, Abbott said he didn’t yet have a plan to call a special election.

“This has real national implications,” Mark Jones, a fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute, told the editorial board.

State law makes it easy enough for Abbott to, by the last of week of March, call for a special election that would fall on May 3, the next uniform election date. But he could also delay and set it instead for the Nov. 4 election, assuming he doesn’t call an emergency election before then. Assuming a possible runoff, that could leave the seat empty until the end of the year.