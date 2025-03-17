The federal buildings that may or may not get sold

Who can even tell with these incompetent wannabe evildoers?

The General Services Administration, landlord for federal government, said Tuesday it planned to sell more than 440 buildings across the U.S., including three in Houston and 21 others in Texas.

The targeted buildings in Houston were the Mickey Leland Federal Building at 1919 Smith with its passport office; the Alliance Tower at 8701 S. Gessner, with State Department and IRS offices; and the Houston Custom House, which fills an entire downtown block at 701 San Jacinto and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Federally-owned assets in GSA’s portfolio that are not core to government operations primarily consist of office space,” the administration said in a statement posted to its website Tuesday. “GSA currently owns and maintains over 440 non-core assets comprising almost 80 million rentable square feet across the nation and representing over $8.3 billion in recapitalization needs. Decades of funding deficiencies have resulted in many of these buildings becoming functionally obsolete and unsuitable for use by our federal workforce. We can no longer hope that funding will emerge to resolve these longstanding issues. GSA’s decisive action to dispose of non-core assets leverages the private sector, drives improvements for our agency customers, and best serves local communities.

“GSA will consider non-core assets for divestment from government ownership in an orderly fashion to ensure taxpayers no longer pay for empty and underutilized federal office space, or the significant maintenance costs associated with long-term building ownership — potentially saving more than $430 million in annual operating costs,” it said.

But Wednesday morning the list at the GSA website was gone, the web page updated early in the day.

The original list identified four buildings in Austin, three in Dallas, and others in Del Rio, El Paso, Farmers Branch, Fort Worth and border patrol sector headquarters in Marfa and McAllen.