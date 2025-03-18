And here comes the voluntary retirement plan

Seems like the obvious move.

In a letter sent to city employees Thursday, [Mayor John] Whitmire wrote that the city will be offering a “one-time Voluntary Municipal Retirement Payout Option” to employees who are eligible for retirement. The plan will include financial support and access to healthcare benefits, Whitmire wrote. The city has also implemented a hiring freeze to all departments except fire and police and some customer service-facing roles, and it’s actively working on consolidating its departments. Whitmire’s letter comes on the heels of the administration presenting the results of a study completed by Houston-based accounting firm Ernst & Young. The study examined each city department with the goal of examining financial and organizational efficiency. The study found extensive problems with the way the city chooses companies to provide city services, as well as questionable usage of city employee credit cards. “Change is never easy, but we are not simply making changes for the sake of change,” Whitmire wrote. “Every decision we make is guided by a commitment to ensuring that Houston remains a leader in public service, economic opportunity, and quality of life.” He continued: “As we enter this new phase, your role in this transformation is essential. Your ideas, your dedication, and your passion for service are what will drive us forward. Over the coming months, we will continue to communicate openly about our progress and provide opportunities for you to engage in shaping our future.” Whitmire’s spokesperson Mary Benton said around 2,700 employees will be eligible to participate in the program, and that discussions between the city’s human resources department and eligible employees just began Friday morning.

See here for more on the efficiency report, and hiring freeze. I’m pretty sure the freeze and the voluntary severances are out of the Annise Parker 2010 playbook. That’s not intended as snark, just a recognition that there are only so many moves to be made in this situation, especially when raising revenue is difficult.

Plus, it may have the effect of impressing certain types of people.

Now, Whitmire and his team, led by Chief of Staff Chris Newport and Deputy Chief of Staff Steven David, are trying to make Houston stand out among other blue cities to help its financial case as its deficit grows. The key, they hope, lies with a new city-commissioned study by the Houston accounting firm Ernst & Young that analyzed the efficiency of every city department. The goal is to cut unnecessary costs and make every tax dollar count. City officials hope to show lawmakers that they’re doing their part to weed out waste. David and Newport last Wednesday presented the study’s findings to the House’s “Delivery of Government Efficiency” committee in a pitch to receive financial help. The mayor’s office noted the city’s work on the study has been done preceded the committee, and started well before its creation. Lawmakers praised the city’s efforts. “Y’all are awesome … If I could clone you, I would,” said state Rep. Daniel Alders, a North Texas Republican, before asking the pair to come to Waco to show off the work. It’s unclear whether the study’s tour across Austin during this legislative session will achieve Whitmire’s goal of getting a response to Houston’s cries for financial help. Both Newport and David say they’re “cautiously optimistic,” and hope that even if it doesn’t reap rewards immediately, the seeds of trust might be planted to create the bouquet later. “We’re being transparent about what our image looks like today and what we’re going to do about it, warts and all,” Newport said.

Whatever. The article notes up front that Whitmire’s Austin connections haven’t been all that useful so far, but maybe this will help. Doesn’t hurt to try, but as with the audits and efficiency studies themselves, it’s best to keep one’s expectations modest.

Finally, this was in my inbox last week:

Houston City Controller Chris Hollins today announced the release of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Audit Plan, a strategic initiative to enhance financial accountability, optimize city resources, and maximize taxpayer dollars. The plan prioritizes high-impact audits to identify cost savings, eliminate waste, and strengthen fiscal oversight and outcomes across city departments. “As the City’s financial watchdog, my job is to ensure every dollar works for Houstonians,” said Controller Chris Hollins. “This audit plan is more than a fiscal checkup—it’s a roadmap to smarter spending, greater efficiency, and better city services. In a time of financial strain, we must proactively find solutions that set Houston on a path to long-term economic stability.” The FY2025 Audit Plan focuses on: Performance audits to assess efficiency and effectiveness in city operations;

Compliance audits to ensure financial policies and regulations are followed;

Contract audits to scrutinize vendor agreements and spending;

Forensic audits to detect and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse; and

Cost recovery initiatives to reclaim potential revenue losses. The plan also includes follow-up audits to track the implementation of past recommendations, reinforcing accountability and a cycle of continuous improvement in city operations. “Long-term fiscal health requires more than short-term or temporary funding sources,” Hollins said. “Through transparent oversight and best practices, we can help to safeguard taxpayer dollars by eliminating waste and maximizing efficiency—improving financial outcomes today while also investing in Houston’s future.” Under Hollins’s leadership, the City Controller’s Office expanded its audit scope to incorporate enhanced performance, contract, and forensic reviews to identify financial risks before they become costly issues. To keep residents informed, the Controller’s Office will publish quarterly audit reports on its website, providing regular updates on findings, recommendations, and corrective actions. “While the word ‘audit’ can sound intimidating, our approach has value beyond uncovering problems—it can help drive solutions and outcomes,” Hollins said. “Through transparent reporting and communication, we will provide City leaders with a pathway to operate with greater fiscal responsibility.” The FY2025 Audit Plan, which includes the complete list of audits, is available online at Annual Audit Plan.

Audits everywhere. Some Controllers have been busier with that function than others. I’ll be very interested to see where Controller Hollins agrees with Mayor Whitmire and where he disagrees with him.

