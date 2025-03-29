Dispatches from Dallas, March 29 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have a grab bag: congressfolks on both sides of the aisle making controversial statements; we may have Colin Allred to kick around for one more Senate race; North Texas-related news from the Lege; the latest about the Tarrant County Jail death investigations (nobody died this time); our Republican overlords are trying to investigate a Plano mosque out of town; the Keller ISD split plan dies without even a whimper, but the lawsuits aren’t over; the Sands people aren’t getting a casino in their planned Irving resort (yet); the Tarrant County DA won’t prosecute the Modern; The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington is now open; and music news from the Metroplex including my favorite music festival in these parts. And more!

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Dead Can Dance. Their last album was came out in 2018 but they did tour in 2022, so there’s hope still for more music from them. If you’re into goth, post-punk, darkwave, classical-adjacent, or early-adjacent music and you don’t know them, check them out.

Let’s start with some national news with local connections and go on from there:

Related Posts: