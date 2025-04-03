Tariffs are not good for beer

It’ll cost you more to drown your sorrows.

Just getting a beer in Texas could become more expensive under President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on essentially every country in the world.

While most industries are bracing for Trump’s tariff announcement from the White House on Wednesday, the brewpub industry is particularly worried because so many of their supplies come from outside the U.S.

Texas has more than 400 craft brewers. They are already facing higher costs for cans because of 25% tariffs Trump imposed on aluminum, half of which is imported and most of it from Canada.

Almost all steel kegs used in the U.S. are made in Germany. And Canada is a major supplier of both barley and malt — essential ingredients for brewers. If Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Canada and Germany, all those products would get more expensive.

In short, what exactly Trump rolls out on Wednesday will have a big impact on an industry that was already starting to face a slowdown as seltzers and cocktails inch in on the alcohol industry.

“It’s hard enough to run a small business when your supply chain is intact,” Bill Butcher, a brew pub operator in Virginia, told the Associated Press. “The unpredictability just injects an element of chaos.”