Dispatches from Dallas, April 4 edition

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, the governor goes full Islamophobe; Dallas gets ready to pick a new police chief; Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas gets a stay of execution; Tarrant County is about to do a mid-census redistricting; more fallout from the Keller ISD split and other school news; the effort to get Irving to pass the Sands casino plan that failed; the latest on Robert Roberson; is our local gas utility overcharging customers; the world’s richest woman lives in Fort Worth; the Sex Pistols are coming to Dallas (!); some Dallas chefs win big in competitions and awards; and more.

The biggest local story in the Metroplex this week is the sudden but unsurprising attack on the EPIC City development near Josephine in Collin County. It’s a planned development to be built by the East Plano Islamic Center, and the DMN has a timeline of developments between the first announcement back in February and today. The only thing differentiating EPIC City from any number of other planned communities in the area is that it’s explicitly religious, specifically Muslim. EPIC and their for-profit developers have clarified that anyone is welcome to live in their community, in accordance with federal and state law, but that’s not good enough for Greg Abbott. He doesn’t want EPIC City, and to hell with the laws if they permit it.

Local media are pretty clear on what’s going on. The Dallas Observer headlines one story Abbott, Paxton Target Proposed Muslim Development in North Texas (though the URL reads “wage war”). KERA points out that “Abbott did not specify what laws may have been be violated” in his rants about EPIC City and threats against lawbreakers. And a public meeting on Monday to discuss this development, before any plans have been submitted, Collin County residents complained about the development, often on explicitly religious grounds. Lone Star Left has 10 minutes of video of these folks, which I admit I haven’t watched, because MAGA bigots are going to MAGA and life’s too short. Michelle Davis of Lone Star Left throws bombs occasionally, but she’s not wrong here: this is flat out bigotry and Governor Abbott is whistling for dogs to hear.

I wish the folks at EPIC all the luck in the world. They’re not even finished doing flood studies, and the entirety of Collin County’s officialdom and the Governor of Texas are trying to destroy their project. We all know if a church was building this project with a Christian school, the same folks would be praising it to the skies and easing its path. The official response to EPIC City is an embarrassment to the state of Texas.

Let’s look at the rest of the news:

