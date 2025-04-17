Texas blog roundup for the week of April 14

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the students who have had their visas revoked as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has some advice for running against Ken Paxton in the 2026 Senate race.

SocraticGadfly “eagerly” awaits what will surely be Ken Burns’ American exceptionalism version of the American Revolution on PBS.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Evil MoPac finishes off its list of 100 fundamental truths about Austin.

The Barbed Wire has frank advice for anyone who wants to get pregnant in Texas.

The Eyewall takes a close look at the annual hurricane forecast.

Houstonia finds some good cheap eats in Houston.

City of Yes makes the case for single-stair buildings.

Franklin Strong raises a red alert about a truly terrible anti-library bill.

The Dallas Observer talks to new TDP Chair Kendall Scudder.

