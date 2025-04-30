Two action items

Wanted to pass along a couple of notices of action items for those of you looking for something to do this week. Item #1, from the inbox:

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, attorneys, judges, law students, and others committed to the rule of law will gather to stand for the rule of law. Lawyers will reaffirm the oaths they took to support the Constitution. In Houston, this will be a brief rally at 12pm at the Jury Assembly Plaza, 1200 block of Franklin Street between Fannin and San Jacinto. Background

In response to serious threats to the justice system from the executive branch of the federal government, lawyers, judges, law students, and others will gather to demonstrate a commitment to the principles of judicial independence and the independence of the legal profession as critical elements of the democratic process. Of particular concern to Houston lawyers are the administration’s defiance of multiple court orders and arrests of judges, and threats against law firms, including the Executive Order targeting a Houston-based litigation firm. More details including day-of-event contacts for English and Spanish outlets as well as logistics in the attached document.

Here’s the attached file, which has a lot more information. This is an action by and for lawyers, but you don’t have to be a lawyer to participate. Just someone who respects the rule of law and wants to see that upheld. This is a national day of action, so you don’t have to be in Houston, either. Look for an event near you.

Item #2, also from the inbox:

Press Conference: Victims of Texas’ Cash Bail System Speak Out Ahead of Governor’s Planned Round Table and Press Conference WHAT:

People who have been negatively impacted by the state’s cash bail system will join the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, Texas Organizing Project, Pure Justice, and the Texas Civil Rights Project at a press conference ahead of the governor’s round table and press conference on so-called “bail reform.” Victims and family members will share their personal experiences when they or their loved ones were locked up in jail for long periods of time, simply because they were unable to pay bail. Criminal justice organizations will discuss the unconstitutionality of Senate Joint Resolution 1/ House Joint Resolution 16, and their continued opposition to S.J.R. 5/ H.J.R. 15 and Senate Bill 9/ House Bill 75 as they are currently written. If passed, these bills would make it easier to eliminate due process for everyone accused of a crime at a time when the Trump administration is unfairly painting people as criminals without evidence. The group is calling on state lawmakers to block or amend these bills and pass meaningful bail reform. WHO: Nick Hudson (he/him), senior policy and advocacy strategist, ACLU of Texas

Nick designs, supports, and manages strategic campaigns to reduce arrests, combat police violence, decrease mass incarceration, end wealth-based detention, and reduce racial disparities throughout the justice system. Synnachia Mcqueen (he/him), community leader with the Texas Organizing Project

Synnachia was arrested for a crime he did not commit. When he requested bail, the court denied it, issuing a “no bond” order because he was on probation. As a result of this blanket denial, he lost his job, his family, his friends, and the ability to be a present father to his three daughters. Sarah Knight (she/her), mother of Jaleen Anderson

Sarah’s son died in a for-profit Louisiana prison where Harris County sent him after denying him bail. Fawnya Doiron (she/her), mother of Zach

Fawnya’s son Zach died after a brutal assault in the Harris County Jail while he was being held due to unaffordable bail stemming from a drug charge. WHEN:

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. CT. WHERE:

Midtown Park

At the corner of Anita Street and Main Street

2811 Travis Street

Houston, TX 77006

That’s today, I only got the email yesterday afternoon. Greg Abbott is out there trashing judges because he doesn’t care about any of this. Let’s make voices other than his be heard.

If you can’t make it to that event, there are other ways to get involved and make your voice heard on this, as my blogging colleague Neil Aquino documents. Abbott is singing from the Trumpian songbook, and he’s got help. We have the numbers to counter him and the high ground to stake out. Please do what you can.

