Twenty years later, we’re still studying rail into Fort Bend

Everything old is new again.

More than 120,000 people work at the Texas Medical Center – many of whom commute from Sugar Land and the surrounding areas in Fort Bend County.

The Houston-Galveston Area Council is studying ways to help them get there faster through new public transportation options that could include a rapid transit bus system or light rail.

The Gulf Coast Rail District – a consortium of Houston-area counties and cities that works with both freight trains and public transportation across the region – approached the council to conduct a study of transportation options along the U.S. 90A corridor.

Thomas Gray, a principal transportation planner for the council, led the study. More than 900 residents responded to a survey conducted as part of the study.

“Mainly, people are concerned about congestion,” Gray said. “They’d like to see more public transportation options, but they’d also like just overall improvements to transportation on the corridor.”

[…]

The study is expected to be complete by June. More information can be found on the council’s website.