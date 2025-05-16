Dispatches from Dallas, May 2 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have: May election outcomes and the meanings thereof; who dumped money into PACs and what they got for it, including one PAC that can’t even spell right; the latest redistricting news from Tarrant County and other shenanigans; plans for the new DFW terminal get bigger and more expensive; the latest on investigations against EPIC City; the impending state takeover of Fort Worth ISD and other school news; local ties to a legendary Willie Nelson album celebrating an anniversary; and more!

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Joan Jett and Billy Idol, whom I saw in a really good show last week. (The Dallas Observer reviewed it; I thought they were a little harsh on Joan. She’s a bar band player and there’s an upper limit on the size of the bar she can fill with music.)

Let’s jump into the news, starting with some business from the recent local election:

