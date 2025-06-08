The THC ban and the Houston retail market

Wow.

The bright lights of Bahama Mama’s flagship store along Lower Westheimer turned on a year ago, welcoming passersby into a hemp shop unlike anything else in Houston. A red carpet rolled into a mirrored showroom stocked with nearly every type of legal hemp product and accessory imaginable. A Las Vegas-like mix of color, chrome and cannabis culture gave the 5,000-square-foot boutique an Instagram-ready vibe.

The bold design reflected Bahama Mama’s even bolder real estate strategy. Over the past five years, the company has filled more than 115,000 square feet across 85 stores in Texas, including more than 50 in Houston. CEO Greg Laird said the brand pays about $7 million in rent and $3 million in sales taxes annually in Texas.

All of that could disappear if Gov. Greg Abbott does not veto Senate Bill 3, which would ban hemp-derived THC and nearly all CBD products starting on Sept. 1. Although Bahama Mama holds a large stake in each store, they are jointly owned with the independent operators who personally invest in their shops.

“That’s 85 operators who could lose their livelihoods (across Texas),” Laird said, in addition to their 200 Houston-based employees.

Bahama Mama is just one of thousands of shops in Texas facing this potential wipeout. The hemp industry has ballooned into a sector with $5.5 billion in annual sales supporting about 53,000 jobs across 8,500 businesses, according to a recent Whitney Economics report.

In the Houston area, more than 1,500 businesses are licensed to sell hemp, according to a Chronicle analysis of Texas State Department of Health Services data. About 400 of those are smoke or vape shops that rely heavily on hemp products.

Most of those 400 stores could be forced to close if the ban takes effect, dumping between 600,000 and 815,000 square feet of retail space into the market. That equates to roughly the square footage of Toyota Center. While that is a tiny piece of Houston’s 446 million-square-foot retail space market, for the tenants who fill those spaces, the shutdown could be devastating.

The fallout will be felt most sharply by tenants and small business owners who may lose their stores, investments and life savings. Meanwhile, landlords will be left scrambling to backfill space or resolve lease disputes.

[…]

Most tenants can’t simply walk away. Many signed personal guarantees, allowing landlords to pursue personal assets if rent isn’t paid. That puts homes, savings and vehicles at risk.

Melanne Carpenter, co-owner of Serenity Organics in Missouri City, said her landlord leased to her in part because she had a corporate job and signed a personal guarantee. She and her husband took out a business loan, which they’re still repaying. Her $4,300 monthly rent is sustained by a loyal customer base of mostly suburban parents who use hemp for anxiety, insomnia and chronic pain.

Tucked in a strip center near Chick-Fil-A, Serenity Organics has a spa-like design. Nearly all wellness products, from tinctures to dog treats, contain trace amounts of THC. If SB 3 is signed, she’ll likely close Aug. 31.

Carpenter, who is also a retail real estate agent, expects a wave of defaults.

“You’re talking about a lot of empty space. It’s going to affect landlords, because they’re going to have vacant space, and they’re going to have it very, very quickly.”

The uncertainty comes just as she’s weighing whether to renew her lease. This time, she’s trying to negotiate an exit clause, something her original lease didn’t include.

Some tenants secured exit clauses allowing them to break leases if regulations change. But these clauses aren’t universal, especially if landlords used boilerplate language in the lease. And some tenants didn’t know to ask for an exit clause.