Weekend link dump for September 14

“We’re not just talking about soap and water here. The best way to be clean online is to turn your daily wash into an endless assembly line of products that you can show off as part of a collection.”

“This is the first thing we are told about worship and prayer and and praise and sacrifice. That seems important. But it also seems confusing.”

Sorry, Staten Island. Trump doesn’t care about you, either.

“GOP Cries Censorship Over Spam Filters That Work”.

“LinkedIn is trying to help put a stop to recruitment scams by requiring anyone with a recruitment-related job title to verify their place of employment.”

“Underscoring how common the practice is, ProPublica found that at least three of Trump’s Cabinet members call multiple homes their primary residences on mortgages.”

“[DOGE] could have worked to modernize Social Security’s legacy software, the current and former staffers say. They could have tried to streamline the stupefying volume of documentation that many Social Security beneficiaries have to provide. They could have built search tools to help staff navigate the agency’s 60,000 pages of policies. (New hires often need at least three years to master the nuances of even one type of case.) They could have done something about wait times for disability claims and appeals, which often take over a year. They did none of these things.”

“On marketplaces like Etsy, where women-owned small businesses have been able to flourish, sellers are now managing tariffs as high as 50 percent on goods from countries like India, a major source market for jewelry and apparel manufacturers. Stress and anxiety are running high.”

RIP, AMY Martin, former Harris County criminal court judge.

“Kennedy is a threat to the well-being of the American citizenry. That’s why House Democrats should move to impeach him.”

Three cheers for Kent Broussard, living his marching band dream.

“Not to be too naive about the freakin’ NFL being profit-motivated, but commercials on RedZone are a betrayal. They’re a betrayal not just of general customer–business dynamics in media but of RedZone’s specific value proposition to its customers.”

“A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $83.3 million jury award against President Donald Trump for defaming magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in 2019.”

“A lot of you owe Sabrina Carpenter an apology for how you reacted to the ‘Man’s Best Friend’ cover”.

“A House committee Monday released a trove of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that included a lewd note President Donald Trump is alleged to have sent as part of a collection of messages for the late convicted sex offender’s 50th birthday more than two decades ago.”

“Scientists have discovered a previously unknown quasi-moon that’s been shadowing Earth’s orbit for decades, undetected, and will likely remain there for a few decades more. The quasi-moon, named 2025 PN7, is one of around seven quasi-satellites that share Earth’s orbit around the Sun.” I did not know there was such a thing as a “quasi-moon”, which is not the same as a “mini-moon”, another thing that I did not know was a thing before reading this story. We have lots of songs about the moon, now I need someone to write me a song about a quasi-moon.

And speaking of things that I did not know were a thing…Congratulations, I guess?

“And this is what we’ve all got to think about and understand, because right now we have a government intent on doing many, many things no legitimate government can or should ever have permission to do. Our job — our responsibility — is to deny them that permission in every way we can.”

“Not only is it false to say Tylenol causes autism, it’s really dangerous. If people are hesitant to take Tylenol in pregnancy, it’s really concerning.”

RIP, Polly Holliday, actor best known for the TV show Alice.

“The 68-page lawsuit is an eye-popping indictment of the [FBI] by people who occupied some of its most senior and sensitive positions for years. The complaint claims Trump loyalists executed brazen political vendettas, lacked basic understanding of FBI management, were beholden to the whims of White House aides such as Stephen Miller and intentionally stoked fear among the workforce.”

“The verdict of the last 24 hours is pretty bad. You have Patel personally screwing up news about a potential suspect in custody, the kind of thing that might be a career-killer for any other agent in normal times. We’re so rightly shocked by the murder itself and so accustomed to the daily cavalcade of Trump administration nonsense that we’re inured to just how crazy a goof this was. When the Bureau first posted pictures of the new person of interest, I’m told, the email to contact with information was broken. No single goof tells us the state of the Bureau, but everything that has happened over the last 24 hours suggests the FBI is wrecked about as badly as you’d have imagined. The lawsuit fleshes out the backstory — the last 24 hours illustrates the results. We’re likely to see many more examples.”

“The Many Ways in Which the September 2 Caribbean Strike was Unlawful … and the Grave Line the Military Has Crossed”.

“As temperatures get higher, people tend to increase their added sugar consumption.”

RIP, Rick Davies, founder, keyboardist, and singer for the band Supertramp.

Related Posts: