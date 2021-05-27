Texas blog roundup for the week of May 24

The Texas Progressive Alliance adds the General Land Office to its shit list as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed the 2020 election returns in State Senate districts.

SocraticGadfly looks at recent bills by the Texas Legislature and has a mix of supportive and critical thought for both critical race theory and gender critical radical feminism.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Grits for Breakfast hypothesizes that “anti-defund” legislation could have the effect of redefining what it means to be a “police officer” in this state.

Yvonna Marquez examines the toll than the onslaught of anti-trans bills is having on our state’s trans kids.

Adam Briggle examines the uses of science and his love for his son amid the Texas legislature’s debate over appropriate health care for trans kids.

Mandy Giles is grateful for the community she has found while advocating for trans rights at the Lege.

OutSmart spoke to five Houston-area families who have traveled to Austin to advocate for themselves and their children.

Robert Rivard disagrees with the sudden end to mask mandates.

Jessica Montoya Coggins brings us some drama over racist language from The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Mike Siegel calls attention to a progressive candidate in a runoff with a conservative incumbent in Grand Prairie.

