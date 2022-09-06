Interview with Michelle Palmer

Happy Day After Labor Day! It is now officially campaign season, and that means it is also now officially Candidate Interview Season. (It’s also Judicial Candidate Q&A season, which you’ve already seen.) I’ll have a lineup of interviews to bring you between now and Election Day. Today we begin with a candidate we met in 2018, Michelle Palmer, making a second run for the State Board of Education in district 6. She came pretty close in 2020, but faces a tougher challenge this year after redistricting. Palmer is a history and government teacher and advocate for her students. She’s also a busy Democratic activist and organizer. I interviewed her for the 2020 primary, and I’m back to talk to her again about this year’s race.

I published a complete list of interviews and Q&As up till now yesterday. I’ll include a running list of the November interviews and Q&As as we go. As always, a full list of all this activity and a lot more about each Democratic candidate can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet.

