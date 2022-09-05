All interviews and judicial Q&As with nominees so far

Back in February, right before the primary, I posted a list of all of the candidate interviews and judicial Q&As I had done. A couple more Q&A responses came in after that, and I did some further interviews for the primary runoffs, so that post is out of date and also now contains people who will not be on the November ballot. So with that in mind, here’s a full updated list as I prepare to bring you more of these for November. Enjoy!

Interviews

Duncan Klussman, CD38

Jay Kleberg, Land Commissioner

Janet Dudding, Comptroller

Staci Childs, SBOE4

Sen. John Whitmire, SD15

Jolanda Jones, HD147

Lesley Briones, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Carla Wyatt, Harris County Treasurer

Marilyn Burgess, Harris County District Clerk (Incumbent)

Judicial Q&As

Cheri Thomas, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 2

Gemayel Haynes, 183rd Criminal District Court

Katherine Thomas, 184th Criminal District Court

Andrea Beall, 185th Criminal District Court

Beverly Armstrong, 208th Criminal District Court

Judge Chris Morton, 230th Criminal District Court

Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Hilary Unger, 248th Criminal District Court

Judge Dedra Davis, 270th Civil District Court

Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Natalia Oakes, 313th Family District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 313th Family District Court

Veronica Monique Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

Manpreet Monica Singh, County Civil Court At Law #4

Porscha Natasha Brown, County Criminal Court At Law #3

Judge Kelley Andrews, County Criminal Court At Law #6

Judge Andrew Wright, County Criminal Court At Law #7

Erika Ramirez, County Criminal Court At Law #8

Steve Duble, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Place 2

Dolores Lozano, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Place 2

Judge Lucia Bates, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2

As before, you can see a full list of my interviews and a whole lot more info about the Democratic candidates on the Erik Manning spreadsheet. Look for many more to come starting tomorrow.

