Interview with Chuck Crews

This week I have two interviews with candidates for State Representative. Chuck Crews knows that he’s running in one of the reddest districts in Harris County in HD128, but he’s also running against one of the worst people in the Legislature. I’m talking about Briscoe Cain, avid election denier and forced-birth fanatic whose stated priorities for the next session are to punish everyone who has ever had anything to do with abortion. You couldn’t find a better contrast in Crews, a chemical engineer who now works in the insurance business and who has both a deep understanding of issues as well as actual compassion and empathy. He has a tough challenge ahead of him but he’s facing it head on. You can hear us talk about it all here:

PREVIOUSLY:

All interviews and Q&As through the primary runoffs

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6

As always, everything you could want to know about the Democratic candidates can be found at the Erik Manning spreadsheet.

Related Posts: