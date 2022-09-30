Interview with Amy Hinojosa

We wrap up with my second Harris County Department of Education trustee interview. HCDE races are at the bottom of the ballot, the office and its trustees are usually not in the public limelight, and many people don’t know much about what the HCDE does. But it’s races like these that I consider part of my core mission with this blog, and I’m always happy to do interviews with HCDE candidates. Today we talk to Amy Hinojosa, who is serving as the trustee in Precinct 2. Hinojosa was appointed as the Precinct 2 trustee in December 2019, at the same time as Andrea Duhon, following the resignation of trustee George Moore. She is a project manager in technology development at Chevron and the founder of a community youth athletic program which allows students to explore their college futures by visiting local universities called Community Leaders Encouraging Academia Through Sports, Inc. or CLEATS. Here’s what we talked about:

