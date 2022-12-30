Precinct analysis: The better statewide races

PREVIOUSLY

As noted before, Greg Abbott got 490K votes in Harris County, far less than the 559K he received in 2018 running against Lupe Valdez. Of the other six races for statewide executive offices, three were similar in nature to the Governor’s race and three were friendlier to Republicans. This post is about the first three, and those are the races for Lite Guv, Attorney General, and Ag Commissioner. For those of you whose memories stretch back as far as 2018, yes those were the three best races for Dems after the Beto-Cruz race for Senate as well. Let’s look at the numbers.

Lieutenant Governor

Dist Patrick Collier Lib ============================== HD126 35,244 23,460 1,482 HD127 38,578 26,405 1,691 HD128 31,548 13,748 1,148 HD129 36,347 26,966 1,802 HD130 44,307 20,934 1,434 HD131 5,886 24,670 933 HD132 34,417 25,498 1,374 HD133 31,931 27,421 1,396 HD134 28,262 51,502 1,828 HD135 16,373 23,514 1,050 HD137 7,690 13,164 650 HD138 30,328 25,534 1,383 HD139 11,536 31,304 1,246 HD140 5,850 12,681 647 HD141 4,494 20,290 851 HD142 8,641 25,030 1,043 HD143 8,469 15,270 804 HD144 11,551 14,029 854 HD145 12,368 32,031 1,449 HD146 8,285 33,018 1,148 HD147 8,809 36,618 1,383 HD148 15,383 20,840 1,065 HD149 11,923 19,315 824 HD150 33,548 22,898 1,431 CC1 65,573 204,223 7,632 CC2 94,272 105,549 6,218 CC3 214,555 146,441 8,815 CC4 107,368 129,927 6,251 JP1 58,698 126,202 5,083 JP2 21,608 29,498 1,599 JP3 34,975 41,776 2,126 JP4 166,204 128,604 7,578 JP5 137,161 147,432 7,185 JP6 4,941 17,062 885 JP7 11,370 65,643 2,250 JP8 46,811 29,923 2,210 Dist Patrick% Collier% Lib% ============================== HD126 58.56% 38.98% 2.46% HD127 57.86% 39.60% 2.54% HD128 67.93% 29.60% 2.47% HD129 55.82% 41.41% 2.77% HD130 66.45% 31.40% 2.15% HD131 18.69% 78.34% 2.96% HD132 56.16% 41.60% 2.24% HD133 52.56% 45.14% 2.30% HD134 34.64% 63.12% 2.24% HD135 40.00% 57.44% 2.56% HD137 35.76% 61.22% 3.02% HD138 52.98% 44.60% 2.42% HD139 26.17% 71.01% 2.83% HD140 30.50% 66.12% 3.37% HD141 17.53% 79.15% 3.32% HD142 24.89% 72.10% 3.00% HD143 34.51% 62.22% 3.28% HD144 43.70% 53.07% 3.23% HD145 26.98% 69.86% 3.16% HD146 19.52% 77.78% 2.70% HD147 18.82% 78.23% 2.95% HD148 41.25% 55.89% 2.86% HD149 37.19% 60.24% 2.57% HD150 57.96% 39.56% 2.47% CC1 23.64% 73.61% 2.75% CC2 45.75% 51.23% 3.02% CC3 58.02% 39.60% 2.38% CC4 44.09% 53.35% 2.57% JP1 30.90% 66.43% 2.68% JP2 41.00% 55.97% 3.03% JP3 44.34% 52.96% 2.70% JP4 54.96% 42.53% 2.51% JP5 47.01% 50.53% 2.46% JP6 21.59% 74.55% 3.87% JP7 14.34% 82.82% 2.84% JP8 59.30% 37.90% 2.80%

Attorney General

Dist Paxton Garza Lib ============================== HD126 35,146 23,166 1,681 HD127 38,480 26,208 1,817 HD128 31,566 13,692 1,110 HD129 36,386 26,643 1,914 HD130 44,397 20,427 1,713 HD131 5,857 24,875 694 HD132 34,454 25,125 1,539 HD133 31,901 26,700 1,898 HD134 28,201 50,706 2,371 HD135 16,314 23,615 964 HD137 7,704 13,091 643 HD138 30,154 25,204 1,732 HD139 11,438 31,372 1,145 HD140 5,605 13,078 466 HD141 4,487 20,489 610 HD142 8,580 25,228 859 HD143 8,346 15,595 594 HD144 11,375 14,337 662 HD145 12,220 32,097 1,425 HD146 8,320 32,991 999 HD147 8,731 36,766 1,206 HD148 15,221 20,981 1,035 HD149 11,876 19,423 706 HD150 33,382 22,726 1,595 CC1 65,204 204,223 7,257 CC2 93,611 106,606 5,426 CC3 214,042 144,575 10,162 CC4 107,284 129,131 6,533 JP1 58,125 125,740 5,522 JP2 21,364 29,906 1,317 JP3 34,843 42,072 1,833 JP4 165,760 127,783 8,087 JP5 136,969 146,132 7,898 JP6 4,815 17,369 687 JP7 11,411 65,835 1,804 JP8 46,854 29,698 2,230 Dist Paxton% Garza% Lib% ============================== HD126 58.58% 38.61% 2.80% HD127 57.86% 39.41% 2.73% HD128 68.08% 29.53% 2.39% HD129 56.03% 41.03% 2.95% HD130 66.73% 30.70% 2.57% HD131 18.64% 79.15% 2.21% HD132 56.37% 41.11% 2.52% HD133 52.73% 44.13% 3.14% HD134 34.70% 62.39% 2.92% HD135 39.89% 57.75% 2.36% HD137 35.94% 61.06% 3.00% HD138 52.82% 44.15% 3.03% HD139 26.02% 71.37% 2.60% HD140 29.27% 68.30% 2.43% HD141 17.54% 80.08% 2.38% HD142 24.75% 72.77% 2.48% HD143 34.02% 63.56% 2.42% HD144 43.13% 54.36% 2.51% HD145 26.72% 70.17% 3.12% HD146 19.66% 77.97% 2.36% HD147 18.69% 78.72% 2.58% HD148 40.88% 56.34% 2.78% HD149 37.11% 60.69% 2.21% HD150 57.85% 39.38% 2.76% CC1 23.57% 73.81% 2.62% CC2 45.52% 51.84% 2.64% CC3 58.04% 39.20% 2.76% CC4 44.16% 53.15% 2.69% JP1 30.69% 66.39% 2.92% JP2 40.63% 56.87% 2.50% JP3 44.25% 53.43% 2.33% JP4 54.95% 42.36% 2.68% JP5 47.07% 50.22% 2.71% JP6 21.05% 75.94% 3.00% JP7 14.44% 83.28% 2.28% JP8 59.47% 37.70% 2.83%

Dan Patrick (481K votes) and Ken Paxton (480K) were the two low scorers among Republicans. Mike Collier and Rochelle Garza both had leads against them of just over 100K votes, right in line with Beto’s lead against Abbott. That’s not as robust as what Dems did in 2018 as we know, but I can’t blame Collier and Garza for that. They were still top scorers, it was mostly that the environment wasn’t as good for them.

Overall, it looks like Collier and Garza did about as well percentage-wise as Beto did. Collier actually did a tiny bit better in HD133, and both did better in HD134. In some cases, like HD132 and HD138, Collier and Garza were about equal with Beto but Patrick and Paxton were a point or two behind Abbott. That looks to me to be the effect of the larger Libertarian vote in those races – there were about 29K Lib votes in these two races, while there were about 16K third party and write-in votes for Governor. At least in those cases, you can make the claim that the Libertarian received votes that might have otherwise gone to the Republican.

In the Ag Commissioner race, Sid Miller got 507K votes to top Abbott’s total, but he was aided by not having any third party candidates. Susan Hays did pretty well compared to the other Dems in that straight up two-way race:

Ag Commissioner

Dist Miller Hays ====================== HD126 36,872 22,678 HD127 40,060 25,992 HD128 32,447 13,641 HD129 38,091 26,236 HD130 46,273 19,792 HD131 6,091 25,170 HD132 36,189 24,576 HD133 34,548 25,581 HD134 31,793 48,687 HD135 17,174 23,491 HD137 8,207 13,090 HD138 32,276 24,389 HD139 12,291 31,372 HD140 5,904 13,079 HD141 4,667 20,779 HD142 9,047 25,391 HD143 8,631 15,710 HD144 11,849 14,344 HD145 13,871 31,301 HD146 8,922 33,114 HD147 9,761 36,482 HD148 16,238 20,657 HD149 12,270 19,513 HD150 34,895 22,408 CC1 71,746 202,649 CC2 97,753 106,167 CC3 224,670 141,583 CC4 114,198 127,074 JP1 64,850 122,675 JP2 22,256 29,898 JP3 35,923 42,332 JP4 173,381 126,119 JP5 145,619 143,496 JP6 5,243 17,412 JP7 12,266 66,242 JP8 48,829 29,299 Dist Miller% Hays% ======================= HD126 61.92% 38.08% HD127 60.65% 39.35% HD128 70.40% 29.60% HD129 59.21% 40.79% HD130 70.04% 29.96% HD131 19.48% 80.52% HD132 59.56% 40.44% HD133 57.46% 42.54% HD134 39.50% 60.50% HD135 42.23% 57.77% HD137 38.54% 61.46% HD138 56.96% 43.04% HD139 28.15% 71.85% HD140 31.10% 68.90% HD141 18.34% 81.66% HD142 26.27% 73.73% HD143 35.46% 64.54% HD144 45.24% 54.76% HD145 30.71% 69.29% HD146 21.22% 78.78% HD147 21.11% 78.89% HD148 44.01% 55.99% HD149 38.61% 61.39% HD150 60.90% 39.10% CC1 26.15% 73.85% CC2 47.94% 52.06% CC3 61.34% 38.66% CC4 47.33% 52.67% JP1 34.58% 65.42% JP2 42.67% 57.33% JP3 45.91% 54.09% JP4 57.89% 42.11% JP5 50.37% 49.63% JP6 23.14% 76.86% JP7 15.62% 84.38% JP8 62.50% 37.50%

Miller was definitely a slight notch up from the first three. How much of that is the lack of a third choice versus some other consideration I couldn’t say, but you can see it in the numbers.

I’ll get into it a bit more in the next post when we look at the higher-scoring Republicans, but my sense is that these three Dems, plus Beto, received some crossovers. Beto and Collier and Garza had enough money to at least run some ads, while Hays was still running against perhaps the highest-profile (read: got the most negative news for his ridiculous actions) incumbent after those three. We have definitely seen races like this, certainly in elections going back to 2016 – Hillary versus Trump, Biden versus Trump, Beto and the Lite Guv/AG/Ag Commish triumvirate this year and 2018. We saw it with Bill White in 2010, too – as I’ve observed in the past, White received something like 300K votes from people who otherwise voted Republican. That’s a lot! Democrats can persuade at least some Republicans to vote for their statewide candidates, but only under some conditions. If we can get the baseline vote to be closer, that could be enough to push some people over the top. We’re still working on the first part of that equation.

Like I said, I’ll get into that a bit more in the next post. Looking at what I’ve written here, I need to do a post about third party votes, too. Let me know what you think.

