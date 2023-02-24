Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

Dispatches from Dallas, February 24 edition

Feb 24th, 2023
by Charles Kuffner.

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week in Dallas area news, we now know the candidates for various races in the May elections in the Metroplex; staffing and evidence issues in the Dallas Police Department; and news from Dallas Museums. Also, from the border by way of the BBC, a fascinating short film about a Texas town that is now part of Mexico.

Related Posts:

Posted in: Blog stuff.
Tagged: · · ·

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *