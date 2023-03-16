Texas blog roundup for the week of March 13

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes your internal clocks have all adjusted as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff reports on two new abortion-related lawsuits, one by forced birth zealots seeking to punish women who helped a friend get mifepristone, and one by five women harmed by Texas’ existing laws seeking to clarify and expand exceptions for maternal health.

SocraticGadfly looks at the closure of Fairfield Lake as reflective of the ways TPWD doesn’t work well.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Austin Chronicle looks at barriers low-income residents of Travis County are facing as they try to access healthcare in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

El Paso Matters connects climate change to allergies and asthma.

Maggie Gordon tries to take a walk along Buffalo Bayou.

The Observer says goodbye to Fairfield Lake State Park.

Reform Austin reports on the Lege targeting insurers in their anti-ESG frenzy.

Texas Monthly does not expect the Lege to hold Ken Paxton accountable for anything.

