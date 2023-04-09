Weekend link dump for April 9

“Researchers identified a shape that was previously only theoretical: a 13-sided configuration called “the hat” that can tile a surface without repeating.”

“The New York Yankees, one of MLB’s most storied and successful franchises, have a high-end problem: They’re running out of uniform numbers to give to players.” Their proposed solution is to stop issuing numbers to coaches and the manager. I say it’s time to go to triple digits.

“BuzzFeed Is Quietly Publishing Whole AI-Generated Articles, Not Just Quizzes”.

“A plant fungus has infected a human for the first time”. I’m sure it’s fine.

“One of the more intriguing options is to place [solar panels] above artificial bodies of water, either floating or suspended on cables. While more expensive than land-based installs, this creates a win-win: the panels limit the evaporation of water, and the water cools the panels, allowing them to operate more efficiently in warm climates.”

“Protecting existing [animal] populations and restoring others to their natural habitats often improves the natural capture and sequestration of carbon dioxide within ecosystems”.

RIP, Seymour Stein, founder of Sire Records who launched the recording careers of Madonna, the Ramones, Talking Heads, and the Pretenders.

“In spring 2023, it was hard to read it as anything other than a statement of: If drag queens are brought down, the rest of us will be dragged down with them.”

“What it means is that Finland’s significant intelligence-gathering operation, designed to protect itself against Russia, is now at NATO’s disposal and will soon be plugged into the alliance’s overall intelligence machine. It took less than a year for Finland to abandon its traditional neutrality to join an alliance now clearly designed to contain Russian aggression. Great job, Vlad.”

“Fifty years ago, on April 3, 1973, Motorola engineer Martin Cooper made the first cellphone call in history.” A few minutes later, he answered a call from someone who wanted to know about his car’s extended warranty.

Poor, poor baby.

Every wedding is unique and special in its own way. This wedding will be unique and special in a uniquely special way.

More Game of Thrones TV shows will be coming your way.

There was a time when I would have been excited about a TV show based on the Harry Potter books. That time has passed. Plus, I have to agree, the idea makes no sense.

“But that’s where this goes. Election criminality is cool as long as it’s tawdry and white collar. You can’t get angry about fraudulent business expenses! Even if they were used to lie to an entire country about the character of the most powerful person in the world.”

“The idea that one of America’s premiere news shows would conduct a soft focus profile of a person like that, rather than a hard-edged investigative piece, should be way out of bounds. But this behavior is well within bounds for the mainstream media over the last 30-plus years.”

“This is a credible threat, if not a likely outcome, because it is an established Republican pattern. It amounts to the same specious argument as the one about limiting incentives for presidential coups: don’t follow the law because we’ll break the law.”

“What’s the only thing better than having your own Gulfstream jet? Why, getting to claim millions in tax deductions for it. All you have to do is make a case you’re using it for business, which turns out to be surprisingly easy.”

“Clarence Thomas Broke the Law and It Isn’t Even Close”. Read this for the details.

“I don’t think you can make an argument that private jet flights need not be included under the statute.”

RIP, Bill Butler, Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated cinematographer best known for his work on .

“This legislature is an abomination — a body of reactionary, hypocritical, culture-warring ignoramuses with nothing but contempt for the people they claim to serve.” He’s talking about Tennessee, in case you were wondering.

“These are not examples of “polarization.” They’re examples of a Republican party on an authoritarian, rightward-march, growing increasingly comfortable taking an iron fist to democratically elected lawmakers who express opinions they oppose.”

