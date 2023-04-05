Speedier baseball

A faster-paced game with more action is exactly what MLB hoped for with its myriad rule changes, and so far it’s exactly what it has gotten.

I for one approve of the changes. There have been pitch clocks in place in the minor leagues for several years now, so quite a few current MLB players have experienced them. I suspect that has helped minimize the negative effects; the number of pitch clock violations is already low, and based on what we saw in spring training it should trend down over the year. I will note that in the minor leagues, there was also a large initial drop in game times with the introduction of the pitch clock, but over the course of several years after that the times crept back up to nearly what they had been before. I think as long as MLB enforces the rule – there were some issues with that in the minors – there shouldn’t be too much regression. But it will be worth watching.

As for the jump in stolen bases, Fangraphs goes deeper into the numbers. I think we will begin to see more steal attempts over time, as the slower runners begin to try their luck, and with that the success rate will start to fall a bit. While I think the basic pitch clock as it now is will stay the same, it won’t surprise me to see further tinkering with the bases and the pickoff rules and the shift restrictions. Once you’ve opened those cans, they’re not going to close up.

