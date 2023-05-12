Dispatches from Dallas, May 12 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week in DFW-area news, two big stories: the mass shooting in Allen and local election results. Plus, updates on the Dallas ransomware situation, Tarrant County jail troubles go to the feds, Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crow, robotaxis, a great exhibit at an area museum, and mayo beer.

First, local elections: The city of Dallas had all fourteen seats and the mayor’s office on the ballot. All the incumbents (the mayor and 12 council members) won (Archive link), with only one of the open seats proceeding to a runoff. In Fort Worth, per Fort Worth Report, Mayor Parker and most of the council also cruised to re-election and there’s going to be a runoff in D11, the new Hispanic-opportunity district. Arlington kept its mayor and the majority of its council and approved bonds for streets and parks. Denton recalled one council member (archive link), presumably over ignoring the voters on marijuana decriminalization. Local blogger Mark Steger sums up the Richardson elections; Richardson also kept most incumbents and passed a bond issue for additional funds to replace their city hall, which was due for refurbishment before it burned down.

In school board elections, the DMN summarizes results in Collin and Dallas counties (Archive link), which mostly favored incumbents, which was good news after last year’s beatdown by reactionary Patriot Mobile candidates and the like. Frankin Strong has a good summary of statewide news including where anti-reactionary forces failed in North Texas: Keller ISD and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

I’m not a fan of Dallas mayor Eric Johnson, but he was the only choice on the ballot. My council member (D10) was term-limited out and I live in a part of Dallas that’s a stronghold of the business Republican, so it’s unsurprising that even the candidate I voted for was a little conservative for my taste. He lost, though, and the somewhat more conservative but at least not utterly reactionary Kathy Stewart will be my council member. Meanwhile in RISD elections, the incumbent in at-large place 6 survived a reactionary challenger, which I consider enough of a victory to make up for both D10 and the mayor.

But at least I voted! A lot of people don’t, and the complaints are legion (Dallas Observer; DMN; Fort Worth Report). Looks like the numbers in the cities are about 10% of registered voters, which as that Dallas Observer story demonstrates, means hundreds of votes are deciding council seat elections. We could solve part of this problem by moving municipal elections to November, when more people vote. But since the people who could move elections keep getting re-elected in May, that’s not likely to happen.

The second big story this week is the mass shooting at the outlet mall in Allen. I assume anyone interested enough to follow Charles’ blog is aware of the outlines of the story, but here’s the DMN update on the story from the 10th (Archive link). Unsurprisingly the killer had a history of “mental illness” and his guns were legally acquired. He was wearing a patch signifying right-wing extremist views and his social media was full of Hitler love and related opinions. And half the victims were of Asian descent (Archive link). Everybody and their dog is upset with Texas Republicans who won’t do anything about guns, but of course, as Charles noted yesterday, we can’t even get the Lege to pass a bill to keep from selling assault weapons to young folks who can’t drink legally in the wake of a mass murder.

Meanwhile, since the mass shooting in Allen, we also saw an apparent attack on folks outside a migrant shelter in Brownsville that killed eight people. And in North Texas we had a shooting on a DART train that killed one and injured two (Archive link). That was just Sunday. Plus, of course, the inevitable copycat threats.

Andrea Grimes has the best take on the whole thing: “If I die by gun violence, don’t pray for me. Politicize me.”

In other news:

