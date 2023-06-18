Weekend link dump for June 18

“You Can Help Prevent Forest Fires. Yes, Really.”

“Scientists have successfully demonstrated for the first time that solar power can be wirelessly transmitted in space and also beamed to Earth.”

“The seeds of today’s true-crime boom were sown 50 years ago, when a writer befriended the stranger beside her.”

“Because of the remarkably sensitive nature of the documents the former president retained, and the shockingly insecure locations where they were held and transported (“in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room”), there are also potentially grave implications for U.S. national security. It is those national security implications, as evidenced in particular by the 31 counts lodged under the Espionage Act (18 U.S.C. § 793(e)), which we briefly lay out here.”

“Let me suggest the Mar-a-Lago indictment might actually be a public corruption indictment wrapped up inside an Espionage Act indictment.”

“Because criminological data does not support trans-exclusionary laws or policies, advocates of anti-trans laws often resort to lies, flawed anecdotal evidence, or what fact-checkers have called “extreme cherry-picking” to support their position.”

No, really, Pat Robertson was a truly terrible person who did a lot of truly terrible things in his long, cursed life.

“I always look at these things somewhat skeptically. But if the exchange that they’re talking about Walt [Nauta] as far as taking all of these boxes out, putting some back, if that’s something that is backed up with evidence, that’s certainly a problem.”

“Pat Sajak, the longtime host of TV’s Wheel of Fortune, announced Monday that next season will be his last.”

“‘Jurassic Park’ and its prehistoric creatures look like they’ve barely aged a day. Ironically, it’s those groundbreaking visuals that heralded our current era of CGI-driven spectacles—with room for little else.”

RIP, Jim Turner, former NFL kicker whose three field goals helped the Jets upset the Colts in Super Bowl III.

Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian Prime Minister, has died. The hits just keep on coming.

“Most of my work, like millions of other fic writers, exists on the Archive of Our Own. The AO3, as it’s known, is the most-visited and largest fic archive on the web with around 350 million visitors per month, and is currently host to over 11 million fanworks. And until fairly recently, I didn’t realize that my fic hadn’t stayed on AO3. My work, alongside millions of other fics, have been used to train generative text-based AI. If you’ve played around with ChatGPT—congrats! You’ve used my work.”

RIP, Treat Williams, stage and screen actor best known for Hair and Everwood.

RIP, Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist whose works include “No Country For Old Men”.

“Here is a list of over 200 things Fox News personalities, guests, and writers have called ‘woke.'”

“But Trump is not any other defendant, and the Justice Department has apparently recommended several extraordinarily lenient conditions of pretrial release. Judge Goodman notes that a bond recommendation from the government was attached to the summons Trump received on the day of his indictment on June 8, 2023. The government’s recommendation, he says, is that Trump should be released on a “personal surety bond with no financial conditions.” In other words: The Justice Department wants Trump released without requiring the payment of bail.”

“Shot in 2009, the unaired Game of Thrones pilot remains up to this day unwatched by anyone not involved in the show. The closest it got to the eyes of the public was during test screenings, in which it was consistently panned. Due to how secretive HBO is about it and its existing copies, some consider the first Game of Thrones pilot to be a piece of lost media. But the fact that no one outside of HBO’s headquarters has seen it doesn’t mean that people don’t talk about it”.

“A federal judge on Tuesday granted a motion by E. Jean Carroll to file an amended defamation suit against former President Donald Trump seeking at least $10 million, based in part on recent comments Trump made on CNN.”

“The Next Republican President’s Supreme Court Picks Will Be Far Worse Than Trump’s”.

“There is no reason to only use water once. [We] now have technologies to enable us to process and reuse water over and over, at the scale of a city, a campus, and even an individual home.”

RIP, Glenda Jackson, Oscar/BAFTA/Emmy/Tony-winning actor and former Member of Parliament.

RIP, Howard Middleton, labor leader, civil rights activist, major voice for Black heritage at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“Bernie Kerik Pitched Mark Meadows on ‘$5 to $8’ Million Plan To Reverse Trump 2020 Loss”.

RIP, Daniel Ellsberg, history-making whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers.

Related Posts: