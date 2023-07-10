Time for another area code

We don’t know what it will be yet, but it’s coming.

The last area code was added for Houston residents just nine years ago, but a new one is already calling in. What does this mean for Houston residents who are picking up a new phone?

The Texas Public Utility Commission, which oversees the state’s telecommunication network, is allowing the public to comment on a petition filed by the North American Planning Administrator which would add a fifth area code to the greater Houston area.

The utility commission and planning administrator jointly anticipate that the current area codes (713, 281, 832 and 346) will run out of numbers by the last few months of 2025.

“The new area code would overlay existing area codes, which currently serve the greater metropolitan area of the City of Houston and smaller cities, including Alvin, Baytown, Cleveland, Cypress, Dickinson, Friendswood, Humble, Katy, Kemah, League City, Richmond, Rosenburg, Rosharon, Spring, Sugar Land, and Tomball, within the counties of Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto, and Waller,” according to a news release this week from the utility commission.

[…]

Residents interested in submitting a comment about the new area code proposal,can do so on the utility commissions website until Aug. 5. The organization has posted instructions here.