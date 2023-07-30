Weekend link dump for July 30

“The ocean is turning green. Yes, it’s climate change.”

“A Mysterious Object in Deep Space Has Blinked Every 22 Minutes for Over 30 Years”.

“One Georgia County Perfectly Demonstrates The Republican Party’s Dramatic About-Face On Mail-In Voting”.

“It is never too early for a case to involve Republicans pointing fingers at each other.”

RIP, Josephine Chaplin, actor and daughter of Charlie Chaplin.

Cry harder.

“Some people just want the privacy to unwind with a handful of pudding.”

“As I mentioned elsewhere, it seems sort of silly to grieve a brand identity, but it’s not about the bird, it about the fact that Twitter was a place, with people, and now that place is gone. Musk took a city with thriving neighborhoods and decided to run a fucking interstate through the most interesting parts of it, and the interstate doesn’t actually go anywhere good; it just runs from Bitcoin Town to Fascistburg.”

“They’re the names you don’t know. Hollywood’s ‘journeyman’ actors explain why they are striking”.

RIP, Pamela Blair, stage and screen actor who originated the role of Valerie “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three” on Broadway in A Chorus Line.

RIP, Carlin Glynn, stage and screen actor who won a Tony in her Broadway debut as madam Mona Stangley in The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas; she is also the mother of actor Mary Stuart Masterson and widow of actor/writer/director Peter Masterson, who co-wrote and co-directed “Whorehouse”. Also, Pamela Blair was in that same original “Whorehouse” cast; it was a rough week for that show. Glynn went to high school in Houston and got her start at our Alley Theater. Oh, and she was Molly Ringwald’s mom in Sixteen Candles.

At least five Jeopardy! winners won’t cross the picket line for Tournament Of Champions.

What Elizabeth Spiers says.

Wishing Bronny James all the best.

“Oppenheimer reportedly got a boost in the box office during its opening weekend thanks to last-minute Barbie-viewing hopefuls facing sold-out theaters.” So once again, suck it, whiners.

Bankrupt them.

“Decades of public messages about recycling in the US have crowded out more sustainable ways to manage waste”.

“Olivia Pichardo becomes first woman to homer in NY wood bat league”.

RIP, Sinéad O’Connor, Irish singer and activist. As a reminder, Sinéad O’Connor was 100% right about the Catholic Church.

“If you put this all together, it’s not a series of individual mini-scandals. It’s a generation of young Republican operatives who are fanning out into campaigns, congressional offices and think tanks. They present as edgy young conservatives but are actually wholly immersed in a world of digital racism, incel-drenched misogyny and fascist-curious strongman worship.”

RIP, Randy Meisner, bassist and founding member of The Eagles.

“On July 26, 1973, ZZ Top offered “Tres Hombres,” which included “La Grange,” a single that almost hit the Top 40 and remains one of the band’s best-known songs. Here are seven things to know about this landmark album with commentary from Gibbons this year and from Hill in 2020, a year before his death.” Worth the click just for the photo of the band from 1970.

RIP, David Feldman, former City Attorney for Houston. I met him once or twice and know his son Cris, who helped me with some blog-related legal questions awhile back. My condolences to his family.

