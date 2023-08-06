Weekend link dump for August 6

The worst possible ending that a fan could dream up for Stranger Things is pretty damn dark.

“About a decade ago, Tesla rigged the dashboard readouts in its electric cars to provide “rosy” projections of how far owners can drive before needing to recharge, a source told Reuters. The automaker last year became so inundated with driving-range complaints that it created a special team to cancel owners’ service appointments.”

“Instead of following Tesla’s lead and getting into a battery-size arms race that will make the future of cars even more expensive, oversized, dangerous, and wasteful than they already are, we simply need to accept that the market must change. Instead of giving the biggest incentives to the biggest batteries, government policy should focus on electrifying the vast majority of daily trips, which start and end at home and could easily be handled by vehicles with 100 miles of range or less. That means incentivizing home charging, not the roadtrips that make up a tiny percentage of trips, and nudging consumers toward using the smallest battery possible for those regular trips. That means incentivizing e-bikes, plug-in hybrids, and other small battery electric vehicles, not holding fleet electrification hostage to the 5 percent use cases.”

“A small study showed that feeding deer a type of ivermectin reduced the number of ticks drinking their blood. (Yes, it’s that ivermectin. No, you shouldn’t eat it.)”

“The sky is blue and Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic Party’s nominee.”

RIP, Inga Swenson, Emmy- and Tony-nominated actor and singer best known for her role on Benson.

RIP, Paul Reubens, actor best known as Pee-Wee Herman. The Alamo made a fitting tribute.

“I’ve said we gotta figure out, we got to find some judge in Florida that’ll indict DeSantis quick, to close this indictment gap. It’s a truism that anytime someone is being persecuted, their camp rallies to their defense.”

Possibly the only good thing about older Republicans is that they have a proper assessment of Russia. Their younger cohort, not so much.

“In the name of protecting women and children, the mob set fire to a building housing dozens of women and children without any apparent concern for whether or not those women and children were still inside.”

RIP, Betty Ann Bruno, who as a child played a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz and went on to be a TV producer and longtime reporter in the Bay Area.

“A super PAC supporting Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s long shot presidential bid has been boosted in large part by a GOP megadonor, according to new campaign finance reports.”

“Beast Quake (Taylor’s Version)”. I should note that I showed that to my Swiftie 16-year-old on Tuesday and she rolled her eyes and said “we’ve known about that for days, Dad”.

“The attempted destruction of the video recordings was not just a coverup of the underlying crime of having unlawfully retained national defense information. Properly understood, it was also a means to continue that underlying conduct. Put another way, the attempt to delete the footage would not simply have served to hide past wrongdoing. It also could have prevented the FBI and other federal authorities from knowing that Trump continued to hold onto dozens of more highly classified materials – e.g., the boxes of materials that were never returned to the storage room, including the materials recovered during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.”

Please don’t drink borax. Seriously.

“The attorney general behind the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade is up for reelection in deep-red Mississippi. One Democrat wants to give her a real fight for a second term.”

“People Are Lying To You About The Trump Indictment”.

“Bottom line: It’s not just Trump. We have an entire political party that went along with the coup attempt. There were just enough non-corrupt Republicans to stop it, but it was a close run thing.”

“All The Republicans Who Told Donald Trump He Was Lying About Election Fraud”.

Lock him up.

Lock them all up.

“On Tuesday, at roughly the same time that Donald Trump was indicted for trying to overturn the 2020 election, liberal judge Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in as a new member of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, giving progressives their first majority on the court since 2008. The new composition of the court has major ramifications for American democracy—the previous conservative majority came one vote shy of ruling in favor of Trump’s effort to reverse Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin and upheld the gerrymandered maps that locked in huge GOP legislative majorities and a series of laws that made it harder to vote. The new liberal majority could now unwind that, restoring democracy and majority rule in the state.”

Congratulations, Gabby.

Apparently, no one ever told Mike Huckabee that lying is a sin.

RIP, Allison, an Atlantic Green sea turtle with one flipper who had lived at Sea Turtle Inc. in South Padre Island, Texas, since being found in 2005. In 2009, an intern at Sea Turtle Inc. engineered a prosthetic flipper for her that better enabled her to swim.

Hey, UT-Austin, maybe do something about this guy?

RIP, Tony Mandola, legendary Houston retauranteur.

