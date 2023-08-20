Weekend link dump for August 20

Find someone who loves you as much as a bunch of right-wing billionaires “love” Clarence Thomas. Love giving him lavish gifts, anyway.

““Overconfidence,” the committee concluded, had “dulled faculties usually so alert.””

“Twitter Is Auctioning Off Old Items with Former Logos — and Even Selling Desk Chairs — Amid X Rebrand”.

Ten things to do before you resign your job.

If you still don’t understand what the WGA strike is about, read this and then we can talk.

“I’m going to say something that might make me a bit unpopular. From where I sit, Attorney General Merrick Garland has taken a logical and reasonable legal path all along.”

Jodie Sweetin is a mensch.

“So, with all that in mind, let’s consider Turn-On, one of the great examples of a noble failure in television’s long history. Even if you don’t like it, you have to appreciate what it represents.”

Disbar him.

“A powerful lobbyist convinced a federal agency that doctors can be forced to pay fees on money that health insurers owe them. Big companies rake in profits while doctors are saddled with yet another cost in a burdensome health care system.”

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.”

“Retired NFL star Michael Oher, whose supposed adoption out of grinding poverty by a wealthy, white family was immortalized in the 2009 movie “The Blind Side,” petitioned a Tennessee court Monday with allegations that a central element of the story was a lie concocted by the family to enrich itself at his expense.”

“A healthy climate is included in your constitutional rights, at least if you live in Montana. On Monday, District Court Judge Kathy Seeley sided with the 16 young plaintiffs who sued Montana three years ago, arguing that its pro–fossil fuels legislation violated their right to a safe environment.”

Lock them up. Lock them all up.

“After hottest summer on record, heat-related illnesses are now being tracked nationwide”.

Lock him up, too.

“More than any other lawyer in America, Giuliani should have known that getting mixed up with Donald Trump—especially in Trump’s plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election—would likely land him in his present state: an indicted felon who, at age 79, may spend the rest of his days in a federal courthouse, then prison.”

“Despite smashing box office records and becoming a cultural phenomenon, “Barbie” is banned in a growing number of countries around the world.” (The story lists four, so maybe that sentence is overstating things a bit. I suspect that list may yet grow, however.)

RIP, Jerry Moss, Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert.

“After the devastating fires that destroyed the town of Lahaina and killed over 100 people, wealthy tourists staying in undamaged areas of Maui are continuing to demand activities while recovery efforts are underway.”

RIP, Lolita, oldest orca still held in captivity.

Related Posts: