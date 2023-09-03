Weekend link dump for September 3

A quick reference guide to all of the 2020 election-related indictments in Fulton County, Georgia.

“Texas Says a Fetus Is a Child, Except When a Parent Sues a Negligent Doctor or State Official”. See also this Andrea Grimes piece from the week before.

“How Much Money Does Max Save by Removing 87 Titles from Its Platform?”

“Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb is investigating judicial activist Leonard Leo and his network of nonprofit groups, according to a person with direct knowledge of the probe.” Good!

“And so now, 51 years later, I am reassessing Three Dog Night’s last No. 1 song. Yes, its hippie-dippy, kumbaya vision of “different colored children holding hands” still seems inadequate and shallow and sentimental. But given that even this fuzzily minimal idea is “traumatizing” for white Republicans and white “Christian conservatives” it starts to sound almost radical and necessary.”

RIP, Arleen Sorkin, actor best known as the original voice of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn.

RIP, Mille Thompson Williams, first woman elected to serve as second chief of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas.

“While unethical, the behavior is typical for Fox News. The outlet often breaks traditional news ethics and traffics in dishonest reporting and commentary.”

“Medically speaking, the scenario is dubious.”

“They thought that I was overly critical of law enforcement and didn’t do anything against ‘real criminals,’. Apparently there’s a difference between citizens who commit crimes and cops who commit crimes.”

Do you suffer from Model Autophagy Disorder? Ask your doctor if Vitameatavegamin is right for you.

“Insiders who spoke to TheWrap offered a variety of scenarios on how quickly filming could pick back up — all depending on just how long it takes for any resolution to Hollywood’s historic double strike to emerge. Many pointed to September as a crucial deadline for deals with the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA to get done so new and returning scripted shows can produce even truncated seasons that could premiere early next year.”

I dunno, when the Pope says that your flavor of Catholicism is too conservative to be in alignment with church doctrine, maybe you should pause and reflect a bit?

“Veterans discharged under ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ are still fighting for justice — and benefits”.

Lock him up.

“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

RIP, Pat Corrales, former MLB player, coach, and manager, first manager of Mexican-American descent.

Disbar him. And then lock him up.

“Buchanan and his supporters wanted, at a minimum, to stop the leftward drift that they believed was happening in the United States on social issues. If not push the country in a more conservative direction. Well, I’ve looked at the data from the General Social Survey and it’s clear to me that Christian conservatives failed miserably in this endeavor. On every single social issue, the average American is more liberal today than they were just two decades ago.”

Bankrupt him. And then disbar him, and then lock him up.

“Because Rubiales and RFEF were too blinded by their own egos and machismo to treat the players right, support their historic win in an appropriate fashion, and, barring that, admit wrongdoing and accept proper consequences, they ended up proving exactly what they were so eager to deny. Their entire response was a catastrophic miscalculation of the power balance between Spain’s soccer governing body and the players—a balance that has been shifting in athletic organizations all over the world in recent years.”

“Who would have ever thought that you could celebrate Valentine’s Day, Easter, the Fourth of July or even Christmas with a giant skeleton?” I think that question answers itself.

I am not saying that Brian Kemp is a good governor or even a good person, but he has a true respect for societal and political norms, which is very much not the case in his party. Having that respect and being willing to state it out loud and in the midst of his party’s utter depravity on the issue is a Good Thing and deserves some kudos. I know, it’s a little like praising someone for not throwing trash in your yard, but this is where we are with the Republican Party.

RIP, Gil Brandt, longtime executive with the Dallas Cowboys and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Boy, Ronald Acuña had himself a nice week.

RIP, Jimmy Buffett, singer-songwriter best known for “Margaritaville”.

RIP, Bill Richardson, two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico, American ambassador to the United Nations who also worked for years to secure the release of Americans detained by foreign adversaries, 2008 Presidential candidate.

Related Posts: