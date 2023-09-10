Weekend link dump for September 10

“But another major Giuliani development has drawn less attention: An FBI whistleblower filed a statement asserting that Giuliani “may have been compromised” by Russian intelligence while working as a lawyer and adviser to Trump during the 2020 campaign.”

“Domain names ending in “.US” — the top-level domain for the United States — are among the most prevalent in phishing scams, new research shows. This is noteworthy because .US is overseen by the U.S. government, which is frequently the target of phishing domains ending in .US. Also, .US domains are only supposed to be available to U.S. citizens and to those who can demonstrate that they have a physical presence in the United States.”

Naomi Klein deserves better.

“The Volunteer Moms Poring Over Archives to Prove Clarence Thomas Wrong”.

“But as the former executive director of the National Governors Association for 27 years, I have worked with well over 300 governors. During that time I have been part of many conversations with governors regarding other governors running for president. So I know that some current and former governors on both sides of the aisle would have another reason for why DeSantis is stalling. If you were to ask them, I expect they would mostly smile and say quietly, “It is because he has become an imperial governor” – one who believes he is all-powerful and that all his decisions will be just applauded and never questioned or opposed.”

“How in God’s name could so many lawyers get involved in something like this?”

Lock her up.

RIP, Steve Harwell, co-founder and former lead singer for Smash Mouth.

Among other things, Jimmy Buffett was a mensch.

RIP, Marilyn Lovell, wife of Apollo 13 commander James Lovell, who spoke often about the difficulties of being an astronaut’s wife.

Good lord, E**n M**k is a piece of shit.

“This entire case has driven home a harsh truth about not simply celebrity conspiracies but the entire concept as a whole: there is no out to the madness. No proof will sate those who are head-deep in uncovering the truth because they don’t even know how to define that.”

I too saw Blue Oyster Cult at the Mount Rushmore Festival. Or maybe it was Coachella. Who can even say? (FYI and for real, I saw Blue Oyster Cult at Rockefeller’s in Houston in, like, 1991 or so, back when Rockefeller’s was still a kickass music venue. We had seats up near the stage. My ears rang for three days afterwards. Ah, youth.)

“Other approved expenses for all homeschooled students this academic year include swing sets, foosball tables, air hockey tables, skateboards, kayaks, standup paddleboards, dolls, and stuffed animals.”

“An example: Mark Meadows is back in the headlines again for his diligent efforts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election—but somehow, the fact that Ginni Thomas, the wife of a sitting justice, was texting him to urge that he do precisely this act has fallen away almost completely.”

“From crypto to Donald Trump, it’s remarkable how eager people are to be bullshitted. They’re so eager that it does no harm to explicitly announce that you’re bullshitting them. Neither crypto enthusiasts nor Trump fans care. In fact, they revel in the bullshit. The more the better.”

“The AI-generated Drake-The Weeknd song was submitted to the Grammys for reasons”.

“A federal court has, for the second time this year, ruled that Donald Trump defamed E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her in a New York department store dressing room in 1996.”

“The Supreme Court’s Fake Praying Coach Case Just Got Faker“.

The strange case of the former aide to Rudy Giuliani who’s gone off the grid.

“Hurricane Idalia is being credited with delivering a flamingo-palooza to the Eastern United States this week.”

Lock him up.

Lock him up.

