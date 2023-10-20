Dispatches from Dallas, October 20 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week we have a long entry after a respiratory bug bit me last week. (The RAT said it wasn’t COVID and I’m recovering now.) Big news in the Metroplex includes Nazis in Fort Worth and the fallout from it; local news about the special session on vouchers; a shooting at the State Fair here in Dallas; a not-so-new face to take over Dallas County elections; local representatives involved in the House Speaker elections; Sidney Powell flips; and more.

This week’s post has been brought to you by the music of Peter Gabriel, whose show I am going to see tonight if it kills me.

We’ll start with the Nazis in Fort Worth a couple of weeks ago. A bunch of men wearing swastikas had lunch in a Torchy’s Tacos near the Fort Worth medical center where they were recorded in a viral video. The Torchy’s is in walking distance from several hotels; we stay in the area for Fort Worth concerts and museum trips. And we’ve walked down to that Torchy’s for dinner ourselves.

Then it turned out the same characters had also been thrown out of a gun show at the nearby Will Rogers Memorial Center and spread flyers in the nearby Botanic Gardens. Another bunch of haters, possibly the same ones, also showed up to protest at a queer church in Oak Lawn here in Dallas. The Observer has a rundown of their activities along with other recent hate incidents in the Metroplex. (Note: The SPLC says 72 hate and extremist groups call Texas home.)

It turns out that at the same time, hatemonger Nick Fuentes, was in Fort Worth meeting for seven hours with former state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, whose name will be familiar to longtime readers of this blog. These days, Stickland is (or rather was up until this incident) running Pale Horse Strategies and Defend Texas Liberty. The latter group is deeply tied up with the successful effort to keep AG Ken Paxton in office.

When the news broke, some Republicans donated the money Defend Texas Liberty sent them to Jewish causes; others did not, most prominently Lite Guv Dan Patrick, who had received $3 million from Defend Texas Liberty back in June. The scandal even got national attention from Popular Information’s Judd Legum.

The bad publicity was too much for the folks financing Defend Texas Liberty (Tim Dunn and the Wilks brothers, Farris and Dan). Stickland got the sack and was replaced by another GOP operative whose name we’ll come to recognize unless he makes the same mistake.

Two good pieces with the implications for the Legislature come from the Texas Tribune, which focuses on following the money and Texas Monthly, which focuses on the (lack of) morals and GOP infighting. The Tribune piece features a lot of familiar North Texas names in addition to Stickland, like Shelley Luther (the anti-lockdown hairdresser), former Rep. Bryan Slaton (the one who got himself expelled), and Phillip Huffines, whose twin brother Don, the former state rep and later gubernatorial candidate, will be more familiar to readers.

Related to all this is Defend Texas Liberty’s threat to primary anyone who voted to convict Ken Paxton in the Senate or to impeach him in the House. You can pick your sources for the general coverage: the DMN; the Dallas Observer; or the Texas Tribune. Most recently Mitch Little, who was part of Paxton’s senate defense team, filed to run in HD65, where he used to work for Rep. Kronda Thimesch until she voted to impeach. The Texas Tribune has more on this one. We can expect more internecine filing as we get closer to the deadline.

From the Lege wrangling over Nazis, we move to the Lege wrangling over vouchers. (Explainer about special sessions from KERA.) Business Republicans are against Abbott’s voucher plans, per this DMN op-ed “written with” a list of area Chambers of Commerce as long as my arm. D Magazine has a “who benefits” explainer that I like, and they quote my state senator, Nathan Johnson. They also refer you to a number of sources, including this this DMN map of private schools in Texas. To be fair, there are definitely pro-voucher voices in Metroplex media, represented here by this Star-Telegram op-ed and this DMN op-ed. The Star-Telegram also hosted a debate this week between voucher advocates and public school supporters.

I’m not going into how the voucher debate is further tied into the rivalry between Dade Phelan and Dan Patrick, nor how Governor Abbott has used vouchers as a bully club against legislation sponsored by legislators who voted against them. Our host has those angles covered. I will add a few pieces to the larger puzzle, though: A DMN editorial on how school districts should stop fighting the new TEA ratings scheme on the grounds they should have seen it coming and prepared (during COVID, I guess). And one on a favorite beat of mine: DISD has more teachers on H-1B visas than any other district in the country, with 232. HISD is second, with only 60. And last, but not least, here’s an editorial from the Star-Telegram where the board would like the Lege to get its act together and Phelan and Patrick to stop fighting. Good luck with that, y’all.

Meanwhile, here in Dallas, a big ongoing story is the shooting at the State Fair. Here’s an (updated) explainer about what happened. The gist of it is some folks had guns, they had previous beef, and somebody starting shooting. Three people were injured, one of whom was a Fair worker, but nobody died. One shooter was arrested and claimed self-defense; the Fair was evacuated for the evening (Saturday) and started late the next day (Sunday). The big question seems to be “is the Fair safe?” which, given the money that the Fair brings to the city, is important. I know I’ve decided we’re passing on the Fair this year and social media chatter in my circle suggests I’m not alone.

Specific safety questions about the Fair include its contradictory gun policies (which I’ve linked news about before) and its new-this-year metal detectors. D Magazine, the Star-Telegram, and the Observer have more. But the important thing is that we don’t blame the Fair (when the problem is people with guns, not the Fair, thanks DMN). And the the Fair will not change its gun policies. As you may remember, the State Fair doesn’t allow unsupervised teens in the evenings because they make trouble, but the Fair will not ban guns.

And last, but not least, welcome news: Dallas County elections administrator Michael Scarpello announced last week he was quitting at the end of the year, leaving everybody worried about who was going to lead the county’s elections through the 2024 primaries and the presidential election. It turns out Fort Worth’s loss is Dallas’ gain: Heider Garcia is moving across the Metroplex to take the Dallas County job. More coverage here from KERA, the DMN, the Star-Telegram, and the Texas Tribune. I for one welcome my new election overlord and wish him well (and many fewer threats) in his new position.

In other, but no less important, stories: