Candidate filing update

There’s still more than two weeks to go until the filing deadline for the 2024 primaries, so there are still a lot of people who haven’t filed or haven’t made their surprise announcement that they’re not filing yet. So if you don’t see someone you’re looking for yet, there’s still plenty of time.

A longtime correspondent reached out over the holiday to remind me that Trib reporter Patrick Svitek continues to maintain a candidate filing spreadsheet, which you can find via this pinned tweet. He’s done this every season, usually getting it going several months in advance as the earliest candidate announcements are being made, and it’s a super valuable resource.

The Secretary of State has finally added its search form for the 2024 filings that it has received. Your county party will have a more up to date list than they do – basically, they take what the counties send them on a daily basis and update as they go – but it’s a useful way to search for all filings, including those four county-level office. I looked at their federal filings list, and so far none of the Ted Cruz challengers have made it official, and Julie Johnson is the first to file in CD32. I’ll come back to this later.

And here’s the latest version of the HCDP spreadsheet. So far, Molly Cook and Todd Litton are set for SD15, Chase West will try again in HD132, Rosalind Caesar is in for HD139 (which will presumptively be open as Rep. Jarvis Johnson runs for SD15), and Rep. Hubert Vo has picked up a challenger (someone named David Romero) in HD149. Also, former City Council member Jerry Davis has thrown his hat into the ring for Tax Assessor.

I’ll keep an eye on all these and will post a more detailed look around the state shortly. For now, you have the same sources that I do.

