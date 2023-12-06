Precinct analysis: At Large #4

PREVIOUSLY:

After that nine-candidate pileup in AL3, At Large #4 and its four contenders is a much more sedate affair, and a lot easier to analyze.

Dist Morales Plummer Branch Pattsn ======================================== A 6,643 5,900 1,511 2,013 B 2,405 9,722 1,213 1,848 C 9,957 20,128 2,399 3,453 D 3,520 13,938 1,444 2,204 E 10,655 6,962 2,237 2,793 F 2,858 3,288 899 1,130 G 12,088 9,999 2,293 2,979 H 6,424 7,297 1,227 1,434 I 5,247 5,952 835 1,158 J 2,534 2,771 636 869 K 3,960 9,866 1,195 1,718 Dist Morales Plummer Branch Pattsn ======================================== A 41.35% 36.72% 9.40% 12.53% B 15.83% 64.01% 7.99% 12.17% C 27.71% 56.01% 6.68% 9.61% D 16.68% 66.04% 6.84% 10.44% E 47.05% 30.74% 9.88% 12.33% F 34.96% 40.22% 11.00% 13.82% G 44.18% 36.55% 8.38% 10.89% H 39.21% 44.54% 7.49% 8.75% I 39.77% 45.12% 6.33% 8.78% J 37.21% 40.69% 9.34% 12.76% K 23.66% 58.94% 7.14% 10.26%

I sometimes forget that Roy Morales has been around since 2006, when he won the Precinct 1 seat on the HCDE Board of Trustees after the Democratic incumbent decided not to file at the last minute and no one else was lined up to file in his place. He’s been running for Council and Mayor since 2007 and I think it’s fair to call him a perennial candidate by now. He’s definitely still a weirdo with terrible political ideas and the one truly redeeming thing about him was that surreal “Bikers for Roy” ad from the 2009 Mayor’s race that has sadly disappeared from the internets. Griff Griffin has lost his juice so I guess we have to settle for Roy now.

Anyway. Letitia Plummer had about 48% of the vote, so she just missed winning outright. She led in every non-Republican Council district, and did respectably well in those three. She has more money – I’ve seen a few ads for her – and a decent reputation on Council, and I see no reason why she won’t win the runoff. And then Roy will run again in 2027, lather rinse repeat.

I’ll return to the remaining races of interest (AL5 and the two City propositions) next week, after the runoff. I hope this series has been useful for you.

