Let’s host the Women’s World Cup, too

I’m all in.

The United States and Mexico submitted a joint bid Friday to co-host the 2027 Women’s World Cup that, if successful, would see the North American neighbours stage global soccer’s two showcase events in back-to-back years.

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands earlier Friday put in a joint bid to be the 2027 hosts, while Brazil put forward its bid to world soccer governing body FIFA last month.

U.S. Soccer said in a statement that bringing the Women’s World Cup to North America would capitalise on a moment of extraordinary growth in women’s sports to deliver a tournament of unprecedented success.

The United States and Mexico, along with Canada, are set to co-host the 2026 men’s World Cup, but rather than viewing that as negative, U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone described it as a huge plus.

“This is a pivotal time for women’s soccer,” said Parlow Cone. “The U.S. and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the Men’s World Cup just a year prior.

“This will not only unlock the economic potential of women’s soccer, it will send a message to young players around the world that there is no limit to what they can achieve.”