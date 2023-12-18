Let’s host the Women’s World Cup, too

The United States and Mexico submitted a joint bid Friday to co-host the 2027 Women’s World Cup that, if successful, would see the North American neighbours stage global soccer’s two showcase events in back-to-back years.
Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands earlier Friday put in a joint bid to be the 2027 hosts, while Brazil put forward its bid to world soccer governing body FIFA last month.
U.S. Soccer said in a statement that bringing the Women’s World Cup to North America would capitalise on a moment of extraordinary growth in women’s sports to deliver a tournament of unprecedented success.
The United States and Mexico, along with Canada, are set to co-host the 2026 men’s World Cup, but rather than viewing that as negative, U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone described it as a huge plus.
“This is a pivotal time for women’s soccer,” said Parlow Cone. “The U.S. and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the Men’s World Cup just a year prior.
“This will not only unlock the economic potential of women’s soccer, it will send a message to young players around the world that there is no limit to what they can achieve.”
I’m very much looking forward to the 2026 Men’s World Cup being played in part in the US, with at least a couple of games here in Houston. My assumption is that if this bid is successful – probably an underdog, but we can hope – the same sites now hosting for 2026 will be at the top of the list for 2027. That would be awesome.
I enjoyed watching the Women’s World Cup this past summer, although, since it was in Australia and New Zealand the games were mostly very late or in the wee hours. The matches were good, and, even though the US lost in a penalty shoot out and was eliminated, it was nice to see the four finalists were all teams who had never won before.