Title IX complaint filed against Katy ISD

Good, but more will be needed.

A student activist group has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Education against Katy ISD, claiming that the district’s gender fluidity policy is discriminatory. The policy, approved by the school board in August, instituted multiple new mandates concerning transgender students, including a measure that requires teachers to report a student if they ask to be identified as transgender so the district can inform the student’s parents. As of early December, 23 students had been reported to their parents as transgender since the policy took effect in August, according to documents obtained from the district through a public information request. The youth-led organization Students Engaged in Advancing Texas, or SEAT, on Nov. 17 delivered the complaint to the federal department’s Office of Civil Rights, “asserting violation of Title IX rights with Gender Identity discrimination and perpetuating harmful sex stereotypes and heteronormative gender roles,” according to the complaint. […] In addition to reporting transgender students, the policy also requires staff to use pronouns that correlate to the sex listed on a child’s birth certificate unless they have written parental consent. “Katy ISD now has a comprehensive anti-trans policy that targets trans students for their identity,” said Cameron Samuels, a SEAT organizer. “(Katy ISD has) conducted an attack on students, questioning our validity and challenging our existence as students who undeniably are in schools, yet they face hostility and policies made against them.” The policy is also a violation of privacy, said Katy ISD senior and SEAT organizer Pooja Kalawani. “By enforcing this discriminatory policy, Katy ISD will be intruding on students’ free expression and privacy,” Kalawani said. “Our lives are not something to manipulate with narrow beliefs — cis or trans.” Through the complaint, Samuels said, SEAT is seeking a “complete repeal of the policy and direct resources for students who are impacted (by the policy) and training for district personnel that would foster LGBTQ inclusion in the district.”

See here for the background. A couple of points need to be made. One, as the story notes, this isn’t really what the Title IX law is for. It’s about ensuring access to programs, and there isn’t a privacy aspect to it. There may be merit to the discrimination claims, but it’s not a clear fit as well. Be that as it may, the students’ goal is to engage the district in mediation, and that may work. I hope it works. But there’s a decent chance the district will consult with their lawyers, decide the students don’t have a leg to stand on, and simply choose to defend themselves until this gets resolved. Keep your expectations modest, is what I’m saying.

The more productive route to fighting this is the same old story we’ve been talking about here ad infinitum: Vote out enough of the problematic Board members until there’s a better majority that will implement better policies. I think we all understand the promise and the limitations of this approach. I’m not here to lecture anyone, I applaud these students for taking the action they have, especially since the next Katy ISD Board elections are a year and a half away and the most recently added members have another two years beyond that before they can be voted out. They’re taking the steps they can take for now, and we’ll deal with the other things when it’s time.

Finally, it’s important for the rest of us to remember that these students shouldn’t be fighting this on their own. The students have organized themselves for this fight, and I hope that other existing orgs are reaching out to them to see how they can help, and to offer those students the opportunity to build their network and get involved in other matters. We’re all in this together.

