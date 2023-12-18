Title IX complaint filed against Katy ISD

Good, but more will be needed.
A student activist group has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Education against Katy ISD, claiming that the district’s gender fluidity policy is discriminatory.
The policy, approved by the school board in August, instituted multiple new mandates concerning transgender students, including a measure that requires teachers to report a student if they ask to be identified as transgender so the district can inform the student’s parents.
As of early December, 23 students had been reported to their parents as transgender since the policy took effect in August, according to documents obtained from the district through a public information request.
The youth-led organization Students Engaged in Advancing Texas, or SEAT, on Nov. 17 delivered the complaint to the federal department’s Office of Civil Rights, “asserting violation of Title IX rights with Gender Identity discrimination and perpetuating harmful sex stereotypes and heteronormative gender roles,” according to the complaint.
[…]
In addition to reporting transgender students, the policy also requires staff to use pronouns that correlate to the sex listed on a child’s birth certificate unless they have written parental consent.
“Katy ISD now has a comprehensive anti-trans policy that targets trans students for their identity,” said Cameron Samuels, a SEAT organizer. “(Katy ISD has) conducted an attack on students, questioning our validity and challenging our existence as students who undeniably are in schools, yet they face hostility and policies made against them.”
The policy is also a violation of privacy, said Katy ISD senior and SEAT organizer Pooja Kalawani.
“By enforcing this discriminatory policy, Katy ISD will be intruding on students’ free expression and privacy,” Kalawani said. “Our lives are not something to manipulate with narrow beliefs — cis or trans.”
Through the complaint, Samuels said, SEAT is seeking a “complete repeal of the policy and direct resources for students who are impacted (by the policy) and training for district personnel that would foster LGBTQ inclusion in the district.”
See here for the background. A couple of points need to be made. One, as the story notes, this isn’t really what the Title IX law is for. It’s about ensuring access to programs, and there isn’t a privacy aspect to it. There may be merit to the discrimination claims, but it’s not a clear fit as well. Be that as it may, the students’ goal is to engage the district in mediation, and that may work. I hope it works. But there’s a decent chance the district will consult with their lawyers, decide the students don’t have a leg to stand on, and simply choose to defend themselves until this gets resolved. Keep your expectations modest, is what I’m saying.
The more productive route to fighting this is the same old story we’ve been talking about here ad infinitum: Vote out enough of the problematic Board members until there’s a better majority that will implement better policies. I think we all understand the promise and the limitations of this approach. I’m not here to lecture anyone, I applaud these students for taking the action they have, especially since the next Katy ISD Board elections are a year and a half away and the most recently added members have another two years beyond that before they can be voted out. They’re taking the steps they can take for now, and we’ll deal with the other things when it’s time.
Finally, it’s important for the rest of us to remember that these students shouldn’t be fighting this on their own. The students have organized themselves for this fight, and I hope that other existing orgs are reaching out to them to see how they can help, and to offer those students the opportunity to build their network and get involved in other matters. We’re all in this together.
I’m supportive of parental notification. It’s hard to argue that the child’s parents shouldn’t be informed, especially when everyone else in the school (e.g. peers, teachers, administrators) are being informed so they can use the applicable pronouns. Despite what some advocates want you to believe, being pro-parent notification is not being anti-trans. A child’s parents aren’t the child’s enemy and should not be kept in the dark. Most parents love their children very much – let’s trust them to help guide, support, and enable their own children.
Greg, mind your own damn business. If the student’s parents don’t know, there is probably a reason for that. Some of these kids will be kicked out of strict homes or face severe discipline. If you want to help trans kids here is a website that will allow you to give them gifts from an Amazon gift registry anonymously. I did it, you just add to your cart then be sure to select ship to gift registry address at checkout.
https://www.transanta.com/
Greg, if a parent is unaware of their child’s gender or gender preference or what they’d prefer to be called when it comes to pronouns, they have much bigger parenting problems than receiving or not receiving updates from the kid’s school.
Better yet, let’s be more concerned with Katy ISD using public funds (best I can tell) to build an $80M sports stadium and what could have been done academically with that money.
J and C.L., if the child tells everyone at school, the parents will eventually find out anyway (if they don’t already know). That being the case, I don’t understand the fierce opposition to school notification. Everyone else can know, but not the parents? Is the grapevine perferable to school notification? Again, the parents are not the child’s enemy.
I guess we will just have to agree to disagree. That’s what makes America great.
Rural Texas parents are not famous for tolerance and loving care. More like ‘spare the rod and spoil the child’. CPS is overwhelmed. These are very personal decisions by kids who know what kind of trouble they can expect. I am aware of a trans adult who hid their life from their parents because the truth would probably cost them an inheritance and a chance at a comfortable old age. Very many people besides you should be minding their own business.